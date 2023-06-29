Shakira Transforms Into a Mermaid in Whimsical New Video for Manuel Turizo-Featuring ‘Copa Vacía’ Single

Shakira assumes the role of a glistening mermaid with long, pink locks in her new music video for “Copa Vacía,” featuring Manuel Turizo. The duet centers on wanting more from a relationship that feels like drinking out of an empty cup, while the cinematic visual has Turizo rescuing Shakira from a littered ocean shore.

The video was co-directed by Shakira and longtime collaborator Jaume de la Iguana. “You’re always busy with so many businesses,” Shakira sings in her verse over a reggaeton beat. “Drop your phone, use your hands with me/I know you’re hot but I’m hotter. I’ve been thirsty for you for a while, I don’t know why.”

The single and video were released simultaneously on Thursday following weeks of teasers from the pair of Colombian artists. Last week, they shared a lusty movie poster that depicted Shakira as a pensive mermaid and Turizo as the handsome prince. “We made a movie,” they jointly wrote in the caption.

The video got its premiere across MTV’s global network of channels, as well as on the Paramount billboard in Times Square.

“Copa Vacía” serves as the follow-up to “Acróstico,” which Shakira dedicated to her children who appear in the track’s matching music video.

Before that, Shakira released two collaborations that launched her to the top of the Billboard charts. In January, she and Bizarrap dropped their firey “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53,” which gave Shakira her fifth top 10 hit and her first since 2007’s “Beautiful Liar,” with Beyoncé. She also appeared in Karol G’s latest, history-making set on the track “TQG.”

Shakira is said to be gearing up for the release of her next album though a release date has yet to be announced. She has not released an album of original material since 2017’s “El Dorado,” which included the hit “Chantaje,” featuring Maluma.