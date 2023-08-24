Sexyy Red Unveils Dates for First Headlining Tour

Following the release of her new album, “Hood Hottest Princess,” her “Pound” singles and dates supporting Drake and 21 Savage, Sexyy Red has announced dates for her first headlining tour, “Hood Hottest Princess Tour.”

Produced by Live Nation, the 20-city tour kicks off on October 16th at The Paradise Rock Club in Boston making stops across the U.S. in Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles and more before wrapping up in San Francisco at The Fillmore on November 29.

Tickets will be available with general onsale beginning Friday, August 25 at 10AM local time at Ticketmaster.com.

SEXYY RED – HOOD HOTTEST PRINCESS TOUR DATES:

Mon Oct 16 – Boston, MA – The Paradise Rock Club

Wed Oct 18 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

Thu Oct 19 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

Sat Oct 21 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts

Tue Oct 24 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall

Thu Oct 26 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s Mon

Oct 30 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant Tue

Oct 31 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues Wed

Nov 01 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater

Sat Nov 04 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

Sun Nov 05 – Birmingham, AL – Iron City

Thu Nov 09 – Orlando, FL – The Beacham

Fri Nov 10 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution

Tue Nov 14 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

Wed Nov 15 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground

Mon Nov 20 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

Tue Nov 21 – Dallas, TX – Echo Lounge & Music Hall

Fri Nov 24 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

Sat Nov 25 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

Wed Nov 29 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore