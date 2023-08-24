Sexyy Red Unveils Dates for First Headlining Tour

Following the release of her new album, “Hood Hottest Princess,” her “Pound” singles and dates supporting Drake and 21 Savage, Sexyy Red has announced dates for her first headlining tour, “Hood Hottest Princess Tour.”
Produced by Live Nation, the 20-city tour kicks off on October 16th at The Paradise Rock Club in Boston making stops across the U.S. in Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles and more before wrapping up in San Francisco at The Fillmore on November 29.
Tickets will be available with general onsale beginning Friday, August 25 at 10AM local time at Ticketmaster.com.
SEXYY RED – HOOD HOTTEST PRINCESS TOUR DATES:
Mon Oct 16 – Boston, MA – The Paradise Rock Club
Wed Oct 18 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza
Thu Oct 19 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage
Sat Oct 21 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts
Tue Oct 24 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall
Thu Oct 26 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s Mon
Oct 30 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant Tue
Oct 31 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues Wed
Nov 01 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater
Sat Nov 04 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl
Sun Nov 05 – Birmingham, AL – Iron City
Thu Nov 09 – Orlando, FL – The Beacham
Fri Nov 10 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution
Tue Nov 14 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre
Wed Nov 15 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground
Mon Nov 20 – Houston, TX – House of Blues
Tue Nov 21 – Dallas, TX – Echo Lounge & Music Hall
Fri Nov 24 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
Sat Nov 25 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
Wed Nov 29 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore