Selena Gomez to Release New ‘Single Soon,’ Teases ‘SG3’ Album

It’s been quite some time since Selena Gomez shared original music with her fans as she’s been heavily occupied with her role on “Only Murders in the Building,” and other film ventures. However, on Thursday morning, Gomez confirmed her new album is in the works and announced the incoming release of a song titled “Single Soon,” set to arrive on Aug. 25 via Interscope Records.

Gomez is said to be working on her new album, her fourth and the follow-up to 2020’s “Rare,” but “she wanted to give her fans a fun end of the summer song to enjoy as they’ve been patiently waiting for new music,” per the song’s press release. “Single Soon” is produced by benny blanco and Cashmere Cat. It’s also available for pre-order and on a limited edition 7” vinyl.

“Single Soon” comes on the heels of Gomez and Afrobeats atar Rema’s chart-topping remix of “Calm Down,” which has spent the past several weeks on Billboard’s Hot 100 singles chart (it hit a peak of No. 3). It was also recently certified triple-platinum by RIAA.

Gomez posted about the new single on Instagram with a series of behind-the-scenes photos of what appears to be the song’s multi-colored music video.

“Y’all have been asking for new music for a while,” she wrote in the caption. “Since I’m not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that’s perfect for the end of summer. ‘SINGLE SOON.’ August 25th. Presave it now.”

Gomez teased an upbeat tone for her new music during last year’s Variety Hitmakers event, where she was honored with the Film Song of the Year award for “My Mind & Me.” The song came attached to an Apple+ doc based on the multi-faceted entertainer’s struggles with mental health.

“I am so happy, and you’re going to be so happy when you hear the music…I want everyone to feel good when they hear the new record,” she said on the red carpet.