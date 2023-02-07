Sebastián Yatra, Prince Royce, Gloria Trevi and More to Perform at Premio Lo Nuestro 2023

Premio Lo Nuestro has revealed the first round of performers set to take the stage at the 35th annual awards ceremony on Feb. 23. Confirmed acts include Colombian star Sebastián Yatra — the most nominated artist of the evening with 10 nods — Christian Nodal, El Alfa, Gloria Trevi, La Adictiva, Lupita Infante, Paulina Rubio, Prince Royce and Tini.

Like most of the newly announced performers, Yatra will be performing an unreleased song that’s set for arrival on Feb. 16. Meanwhile, Nodal will be debuting his new single “Cumbión Dolido,” which is said to be produced by Selena Quintanilla’s brother, A.B. Quintanilla. Argentine pop singer Tini will also be joining him to sing their newly released “Por el Resto de Tu Vida.”

Nodal has seven nominations this year while Tini is nominated in the remix of the year category for “La Ducha (Remix)” with Elena Rose, Maria Becerra, Greeicy and Becky G.

Mexican music will additionally be represented with performances by La Adictiva, who will make their Premio Lo Nuestro on-stage debut with their hit “JGL,” and Mexican-American singer-songwriter Lupita Infante. This year, Infante — the granddaughter of iconic mariachi singer and actor Pedro Infante — is nominated for regional Mexican female artist of the year.

Trevi, who is nominated for female pop artist of the year, will perform her ballad “Ensayando Como Pedirte Perdón.” Returning performer El Alfa, known for his rugged dembow flow, will perform an unreleased single and has three nominations this year.

Rubio, who holds two nominations this year, will make the worldwide debut of her upcoming single “La Chica Dorada (The Golden Girl),” while Royce will perform his newest single that’s set to drop in the coming months. This year, the twenty-time Premio Lo Nuestro winner has 5 nominations.

The Spanish-language awards show will also be Regional Mexican group Intocable with one of the highest honors of the evening, the excelencia (excellence) award, for being “pioneers in their genre and paving the way for the next generation of Mexican American acts,” according to the press release. The band has previously been recognized with 24 Premio Lo Nuestro awards, including the honorary Premio Lo Nuestro a la trayectoria (lifetime achievement award) in 2019.

The awards show announced Yatra as a presenter in January, along with Alejandra Espinoza, Rubio and actor Adrián Uribe. The most nominated acts of the evening, aside from Yatra, include Bad Bunny, Camilo, Becky G and Grupo Firme. See the full nominations list here.

Fans can watch exclusive interviews with performing and nominated artists on Premio Lo Nuestro’s Instagram Live happening every Thursday starting Feb. 9 on the official awards show’s official Instagram account hosted by Roberto Hernández.

Tickets for the 2023 show can be purchased at PremioLoNuestro.com. The ceremony will broadcast live from Miami-Dade Arena via Univision on Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. CT and will be simulcast on Galavisión in the U.S. and Canal 5 in Mexico.