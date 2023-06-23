Sara Bareilles Leads Campaign to Preserve New York’s Rockwood Music Hall

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles has announced a special initiative to help save Rockwood Music Hall, the long-running independent New York City music venue, which is in danger of closing.

The #PreserveRockwood benefit concert series will launch on June 30 with Bareilles and will be an opportunity to see artists perform in the venue’s intimate setting while helping to keep it alive. 100% of the proceeds from the shows will be donated to Rockwood to help continue a space for independent and emerging artists to perform.

Other artists initially joining the series include Chris Thile and Michael Daves (July 1), Amy Helm (July 6), Isabel Hagen (July 10), Ingrid Michaelson (July 20), Elle King (July 31) and The Lone Bellow (August 10), and more.

“In 2007, I played one of the first shows of my career at Rockwood Music Hall on the Lower East Side, a venue that then and now represents the grit and determination of New York’s aspiring musical community,” says Bareilles. “This venue represents more than a physical space, it is a reflection of the incredible, diverse artistry that is paramount that we all work to save, so I am encouraging everyone to please join me in helping protect this space for the future of music.”

Since it opened in 2005, Rockwood has provided a launching pad for such artists as Lady Gaga, Jon Batiste, Gary Clark Jr., Lewis Capaldi and more.

For further information and to purchase tickets to shows part of the #PreserveRockwood benefit concerts, please visit: http://preserverockwood.com. Fans from anywhere, who would like to help preserve the venue, can also donate any dollar amount they feel comfortable with to the venue’s GoFundMe here: www.gofundme.com/f/preserve-rockwood