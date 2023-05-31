Madonna and Sam Smith to Release New ‘Vulgar’ Single in June

Madonna and Sam Smith’s first collaboration, a fresh new single titled “Vulgar,” will be available on June 9.

On Wednesday morning, Madonna confirmed the release by posting the single’s artwork across social media. The image shows a side-by-side, black-and-white shot of two cinched corsets with both Smith’s and Madonna’s initials — appropriately: “S&M” — emblazoned over the photo.

“VULGAR…………. new song out Friday June 9th @samsmith,” Madonna wrote in the caption of her post.

Smith first teased the collaboration last week on Twitter using an audio clip that saw the duo repeating their names: “Sam and Madonna.” In the days that followed, Smith had also tweeted that fans were going to be treated to a surprise during his Manchester show on May 24, which many assumed would be a first taste of the collaboration since the Twitter announcement was in the same font as the first teaser.

When the day of the show finally came, however, Smith was forced to abruptly end the concert due to vocal issues.

Before the ramp-up, Smith had also recently covered Madonna‘s 1994 single “Human Nature” last month on their “Gloria” tour stop in London. They delivered a much edgier rendition of the ballad wearing bejeweled pasties and knee-high boots. The hitmakers also paired up at the 2023 Grammys where Madonna introduced Kim Petras and Smith for their performance of their award-winning hit “Unholy,” which appears on Smith’s “Gloria” album.

“Are you ready for a little controversy?,” Madonna asked the crowd before the singers appeared on stage for the demon-themed performance of the No. 1 single.

“Overwhelmed, grateful and inspired. Thank you for your love and support @madonna. I’ll never forget your kindness,” Smith wrote in an Instagram caption later that evening.