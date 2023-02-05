Sam Smith, Kim Petras Bring Satan, Cages and Whips to Grammys in Fiery ‘Unholy’ Performance

Sam Smith just outdid their recent “Saturday Night Live” performance with “Unholy” collaborator Kim Petras in a horror movie-inspired performance of the smash hit. Smith started the song in red leather, surround a fleet of dancers that evoked Samara from “The Ring,” before cutting to Petras dancing in a cage, flanked by some dominatrices wearing satanic headgear. Smith also donned a satanic top hat, as huge flames heated up the stage.

Smith and Petras won the Grammy for best pop duo/group performance earlier in the evening, and Petras gave an emotional speech.

“Sam graciously wanted me to accept this award because I’m the first transgender woman to win this award,” she said, to cheers and many of the musicians in the crowd giving her a standing ovation. “I just wan to thank all of the incredible transgender legends before me who kicked these doors open before me so I could be here tonight. Sophie, my friend who passed away two years ago, who told me this would happen and always believed in me. Thank you so much for you inspiration, Sophie. I adore you, and your inspiration will forever be in my music.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 05: Kim Petras (C) performs onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )

In 2015, Smith won four Grammys, including best new artist, pop vocal album for “In the Lonely Hour,” record of the year and song of the year for “Stay With Me.”

While Petras hid underneath Smith’s fluffy pink dress during part of the duo’s “SNL” performance two weeks ago, the two came on stage together to perform their massive hit. As two queer musicians, the duo has set a historical precedent for the LGBTQ community, after reaching No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart for their collaboration.

Smith’s performance Sunday night follows their debut performance at the 2015 ceremony when they sang their Grammy-winning song, “Stay With Me” from their debut album “In the Lonely Hour.”

Although this is Smith’s seventh nomination, Petras has scored her first nod after releasing two studio albums and four EPs, including her latest EP “Slut Pop.” The two were nominated among ABBA for “Don’t Shut Me Down,” Camila Cabello featuring Ed Sheeran for “Bam Bam,” Coldplay and BTS for “My Universe” and Post Malone and Doja Cat for “I Like You (A Happier Song)” for best pop duo/group performance.