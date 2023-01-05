Sam Smith Unveils Dates for ‘Gloria the Tour,’ Launching in July

Sam Smith, whose fourth studio album is out on Jan. 27, has announced dates for “Gloria the Tour,” their North American tour in support of the album. The tour, Smith’s North American outing since 2018, will cover 27 cities and launch on July 25 at FTX Arena in Miami and include shows at New York City’s Madison Square Garden and the Kia Forum near Los Angeles. Jessie Reyez, who guests on the album, will be the special guest on all dates except August 4. See below for itinerary.

American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Monday, Jan. 9, at 9 a.m. local time through Jan. 12, at 10 p.m. local time. An exclusive 24-hour ticket pre-sale for fans will begin on Jan. 11, at 9 a.m. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Jan. 13, at 9 a.m. local time. See http://samsmithworld.com for additional details.

Sam Smith – 2023 North American Tour Dates

Jessie Reyez will support on all dates except 8/4

7/25 Miami, FL FTX Arena

7/26 Orlando, FL Amway Center

7/28 Duluth, GA Gas South Arena

7/29 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

8/1 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena

8/2 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

8/4 Washington, DC Capital One Arena

8/5 Boston, MA TD Garden

8/8 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

8/11 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

8/12 Montréal, QC Bell Centre

8/15 Chicago, IL United Center

8/16 Saint Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

8/18 Denver, CO Ball Arena

8/19 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena

8/22 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

8/23 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

8/25 Portland, OR Veterans Memorial Coliseum

8/27 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena

8/28 San Francisco, CA Chase Center

8/31 Inglewood, CA Kia Forum

9/3 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center

9/5 Austin, TX Moody Center

9/7 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena

9/8 Houston, TX Toyota Center

9/12 Monterrey, MX Arena Monterrey

9/14 Cuidad de Mexico, MX Palacio de los Deportes