S Club 7 Reuniting for 25th Anniversary Tour

Nineties pop stars S Club 7 are reuniting for a 25th anniversary tour, the group announced on social media today (Feb. 13).

Tina Barrett, Jon Lee, Paul Cattermole, Hannah Spearritt, Bradley McIntosh, Rachel Stevens and Jo O’Meara will hit the stage for an 11-date tour of the U.K. and Ireland.

Formed in 1998, the group — created by former Spice Girls manager Simon Fuller — signed with Polydor Records and hit the charts at No. 1 on its debut single, “Bring it All Back.” More hits followed with “S Club Party” and “Don’t Stop Movin’.” The septet starred in a successful BBC television series, for four seasons, called “Miami 7.” The youth-targeted sitcom — billed as “the Monkees for a new generation” — aired in the U.S. on Fox Family and later on ABC Family, following the group from London to Florida seeking fame, fortune and fun. The show was retitled “S Club 7 in Miami” for American audiences.

Musically, the group released four studio albums and charted 11 singles that all entered the top 5 in the U.K. The group would end up selling more than 10 million albums worldwide before disbanding in 2003. S Club 7 also had a Top 10 hit on the U.S. Hot 100, with 2000 single “Never Had a Dream Come True.”

Although the group reunited in 2014 for a U.K. tour, they disbanded a year later to pursue other avenues. They have not performed together as a unit in eight years.

Said the group in announcing its return: “After eight years it feels amazing to announce that we’re reuniting and performing together again. We’re so excited to bring the S Club Party back to our fans across the country to celebrate 25 years of S Club 7. We can’t even believe it’s been so long! Music and friendship have always been at the core of everything that we’ve ever done. We hope everyone can join us for one big party!”

Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday, Feb. 17 via www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk. Tickets for Ireland will be available via www.ticketmaster.ie.

Pictured (from left): Bradley McIntosh, Tina Barrett, Jo O’Meara, Hannah Spearitt, Paul Cattermole, Rachel Stevens and Jon Lee in 2014.