Rapper Rylo Rodriguez Signs With Lil Baby’s Glass Window Entertainment and Capitol-Motown

Capitol Music Group and Motown Records have entered into a partnership with Glass Window Entertainment, the label founded by multiplatinum rapper Dominique “Lil Baby” Jones, with rapper Rylo Rodriguez as the first artist signed to the partnership. Terms were not disclosed, although sources tell Variety it is a multi-million-dollar deal.

“Been One,” Rodriguez’s latest album, recently debuted in the top 10 of the Billboard 200. A video of the signing was posted by DJ Akademiks over the weekend, although the official announcement did not arrive until Tuesday morning.

“We are excited to welcome Dominique, Rylo and the Glass Window Entertainment team to Capitol Music Group/Motown Records,” said Capitol Chair & CEO Michelle Jubelirer. “Glass Window and Virgin Records have done a phenomenal job introducing Rylo. We’re thrilled to support this remarkable artist and upcoming Glass Window releases.”

“I’m overly excited for Rylo and for his fans and the world to really get to see him on a larger platform! It’s been a long time coming with Rylo and even longer to go! We got work to do and money to get!” says Dominique Jones. “Thank you to Motown/Capitol Music Group and Universal Music Group for trusting my process and I’m looking forward to a wonderful partnership!”

Pictured left to right: Jacqueline Saturn, President Virgin Music; Michelle Jubelirer, Chair & CEO, Capitol Music Group; Dominique Jones, Founder/CEO Glass Window Entertainment, LLC; Rylo Rodriguez and Arjun Pulijal, President, Capitol Music Group. Photo Credit: Lester Cohen