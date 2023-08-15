Roxy 50th Anniversary Celebration Expands With Second Neil Young Night, All-Star Compilation Album, Tribute to Bob Marley

The 50th anniversary celebration for the Roxy in West Hollywood this September is picking up some added components, including an additional appearance by Neil Young and Crazy Horse; a recreation by Stephen Marley of his father Bob Marley’s “Live at the Roxy” album; and a compilation album that will draw on performances from the nightclub’s five-decade history.

Young was already announced to appear at the Roxy on Sept. 20, the 50th anniversary of the night he officially opened the club with a multi-night engagement. With demand obviously at a premium for the star’s set at the 500-capacity nightspot, he and his band have added a second show the following night, Sept. 21. It will mark the first time fans have seen Young with Crazy Horse since prior to the pandemic, since his recent tour of small venues and amphitheaters was a solo outing. Both shows will benefit the Painted Turtle and Bridge School.

The “Live at the Roxy” album, being curated by club owner and founder Lou Adler, will feature songs recorded there by artists including Bruce Springsteen, Young, the Ramones, Emmylou Harris, George Benson, Nicolette Larson, Warren Zevon and Brian Wilson. Those last two are among the many artists who’ve released full live albums recorded at the Roxy over the years. Springsteen’s mid-’70s shows are among the most famous to ever take place at the club, although he has never officially released a live album from the dates. A track list and release date have not yet been revealed. Proceeds from the album will benefit MusiCares.

Stephen Marley will revive the setlist for his father Bob’s album “Live at the Roxy,” recorded in 1976, at a show Sept. 24. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

A Grammy Museum exhibit, “The Roxy: 50 and Still Rockin’,” was previously announced to commemorate the anniversary. Plans have now been revealed for an opening night celebration on Sept. 17 that will include a film screening, rooftop party and panel including Cisco Adler and Goldenvoice president/CEO Paul Tollett.

Prior to that, Lou Adler and Nic Adler will participate in a conversation at the West Hollywood City Council Chambers on Sept. 12, marking the opening of a photo exhibit honoring the 50th anniversary at the adjacent West Hollywood Library, curated by Jason Emmons.