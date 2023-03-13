Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro to Release Joint EP ‘RR’

Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro have announced a three-song project titled “RR,” marking the first official musical collaboration from the couple. The set will be out on March 24 via Sony Music Latin.

The news was confirmed by the Latin music stars on social media with the artwork for the album cover, an intertwined “RR” in red and black, and the EP’s tracklist: “Beso,” “Vampiros” and “Promesa.” In the caption, the singers simply wrote the release date.

Artists Bizzarap, Alvarito Diaz, the Marias, and more celebrated the announcement in the comment section of the post with fire emojis and love for the singers.

As individuals, Rosalía and Alejandro were among the top nominated artists at last year’s Latin Grammys, boasting eight nominations each. Rosalía was the top nominated female act of the year, and went home with the night’s biggest prize — album of the year for her genre-agnostic “Motomami.” The record also won best Latin rock or alternative album at the Grammys in February.

Rosalía’s latest release was the bilingual new single “LLYLM,” while Alejandro most recently issued “Saturno” in November and has since shared tracks featuring Daddy Yankee, Ángel Dior and Chris Wandell. And while Rosalía’s massive “Motomami” world tour wrapped in December, Alejandro’s “Saturno” world tour recently launched in the U.S. and will wrap on May 6 in Washington’s Climate Pledge Arena.

Though their romance was first confirmed last September, both have teased their incoming collaborations for months. They’ve contributed to each other’s catalogs in other ways — Rosalía supplied backing vocals for “Dile a Él” off Rauw’s 2020 album “Afrodisíaco,” and they’ve also written a couple of songs together but have never released an official collaboration or duet.