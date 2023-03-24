Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro Reveal Engagement in New Candid Video for ‘Beso’

Fans of Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro have a lot to celebrate as the couple appeared to have announced their engagement in the music video for “Beso,” the opening track from their newly released joint EP “R&R.”

“R&R” dropped Friday alongside a sweet homemade music video that featured footage of the Latin music power couple enjoying their days spent in bed and adventuring throughout different cities in Japan, Puerto Rico, Spain, the Dominican Republic, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States, among many other places. And, as the name of the Spanish track implies, there are lots of shots of them kissing.

But the revelatory moment comes at the end of the three-minute music video where Rosalía shows off a shiny diamond ring, and with tears in her eyes, she says, “Oh my god, and my mascara is all runny now. I love you,” before leaning in to kiss Alejandro.

Though their romance was first confirmed last September, the couple has been together for three years and several were speculating an engagement was on the horizon — or had already occurred.

Representatives for Alejandro and Rosalía did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for further confirmation.

“R&R” marks the first time they’ve released music together but they’ve contributed to each other’s catalogs in other ways; Rosalía supplied backing vocals for “Dile a Él” off Rauw’s 2020 album “Afrodisíaco,” and they’ve also written and produced a couple of other songs together.

“For us, it’s always love first and then everything else, but this time we skipped it so we could finish ‘RR’ and share it with the world,” said Rosalía in a statement announcing the album’s release. “After more than three years, these three songs are here, and each one of them belongs to a different stage of love”.

Alejandro added, “We always knew we wanted to make music together. However, focusing on our relationship, we had to find the right time. It’s been a long time coming and finding a way to fit all my feelings for her into three songs has been nearly impossible. This means that I will spend my days writing and composing many more songs about and with her. We are thrilled with this project. ‘RR’ forever.”

The three-song project sees the couple giving an intimate look at the romance they’ve built and the matching music video, aims to give that same feeling. Music videos for “Vampiros” and “Promesa” will be released soon; fans can visit RosaliayRauw.com for more information.