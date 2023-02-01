Rosalía Parts Ways With Longtime Manager Rebeca León

Rosalía has “amicably” parted ways with her longtime manager Rebeca León, Variety has confirmed. The news was first reported by Billboard.

León — who also managed J. Balvin as well as Colombian superstar Juanes, with whom she founded Lionfish Entertainment — began managing Rosalía when she was still an unsigned flamenco artist and was in the process of recording (and self-funding) her second studio album “El Mal Querer” in 2018.

Their partnership would help propel Rosalía’s career to a global stage, turning her into one of the world’s biggest Latin artists. She was the first Spanish-language singer to ever be nominated for best new artist at the Grammys in 2020. At this year’s show, her genre-bending “Motomami” album is nominated in the best Latin rock or alternative album category, which she previously won for “El Mal Querer.”

According to reports, the split was an amicable and unanimous decision. No new manager has been revealed yet and reps for Rosalía did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment. Rosalía is fresh off of a successful 2022 tour run in support of “Motomami,” and already has major festival slots in place for this year. She will be headlining Lollapalooza in Argentina and Chile, along with a main stage appearance at Coachella in April.

León is said to be focused on growing Lionfish Studios, the production company she started with Juanes — who introduced her to Rosalía during a Madrid concert in 2017. The company is currently working in partnership with Sony Music and is working on a series of developing projects, including one with Steven Levinson for HBO. She was also recently credited as a co-producer for the “Father of the Bride” remake starring Andy García. León will also continue working with artists including Latin R&B singer st. pedro, and a partnership with BRESH via her music company, Lionfish Entertainment.