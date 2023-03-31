Robert Smith Says 7,000 Scalped Cure Tickets Have Been Canceled, to Be Resold With Fees Going to Charity

The Cure‘s Robert Smith continues his long-drawn-out battle against the many monetary hurdles of the ticketing world — this time, he’s taking on secondary resale websites.

Just a few weeks ago, Smith was able to secure several refunds from Ticketmaster for fans looking to catch the British band on their forthcoming “Lost World” tour. Now, Smith says they’ve managed to cancel 7,000 scalped tickets and further announced a plan to resell the tickets and donate the original fees to the charity Amnesty International.

When the tour — the band’s first North American trek in seven years — was first announced on March 9, the Cure clearly stated they had opted out of Ticketmaster’s “platinum” and “dynamically priced” ticket options, both of which have infamously been the cause of a massive uptick in ticket prices (the latest case of this being Drake and 21 Savage’s “It’s All a Blur” summer tour.)

As a result, thousands of scalpers swept in, with Smith tweeting that “Approx 7k tickets across approx 2200 orders have been cancelled. These are tickets acquired with fake accounts / listed on secondary resale sites.”

Smith also said ticket buyers should not try to find a loophole with ticket transfer rules, and warned, “offering to sell/send account login details to get around [Ticketmaster] transfer limitations… any/all tickets obtained in this way will be canceled, and original fees paid on those tickets will not be refunded.”

Smith previously said that he was “sickened” by the “‘Ticketmaster ‘Fees’ debacle,”’ as part of a long Twitter thread of all-caps tweets. “It is a greedy scam — and all artists have the choice not to participate,” Smith said of the ticketing platform’s “dynamic pricing.” “If no artists participated, it would cease to exist.”

Though it’s made many headlines already, the Cure’s tour is slated to begin on May 10 in New Orleans, with an official wrap date on June 1 in Miami.