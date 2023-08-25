Robert Glasper Announces Fifth Annual Blue Note Residency Featuring Norah Jones, Yebba and Dinner Party

Robert Glasper is returning to New York’s Blue Note Jazz Club for the fifth annual “Robtober,” a month-long residency featuring Norah Jones, Yebba, Dinner Party and more.

With eight unique shows and 50 performances from Oct. 4 to Nov. 5, Glasper will take the stage twice per night, at 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. The residency kicks off with a “tribute to piano giants” before Glasper will team up with Yebba for three nights and Jones for five. Moonchild’s Amber Navran will take the stage on Oct. 18 and 19, while Terrace Martin and Kamasi Washington will join Glasper for three nights of their jazz supergroup, Dinner Party.

Also on the schedule are a tribute to Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers and three nights with D Smoke. The residency will end with five nights with Yasiin Bey featuring drummer Chris Dave, bassist Derrick Hodge and DJ Jahi Sundance.

Of course, Glasper is known to bring out special guests at the Blue Note, with past pop-ins including Foo Fighters, Kanye West and Dave Chappelle.

The concept and success behind “Robtober” helped inspire and create the Blue Note Jazz Festival in Napa, Calif., which had its second annual edition this year from May 31 to June 2.

“We’ve seen Robert grow from performing on our stage as a sideman to becoming a band leader, musical director, producer, curator, and Grammy award winner in the Jazz, Urban Contemporary & R&B categories,” said Steven Bensusan, president of Blue Note Entertainment. “His musical diversity and range is extraordinary. This month-long residency allows us to support his creativity, allow him to revisit old projects as well as to experiment with new collaborations.”

Glasper added, “The Festival in Napa is a perfect example of how much the residency has grown, and what the residency has built. This has been an amazing run! Can’t wait to see what year five has in store!”

Tickets are on sale now on Blue Note’s website.