Rita Ora Has a Fever Dream Wedding With Cameos From Lindsay Lohan and Kristen Stewart in ‘You Only Love Me’ Video

Rita Ora’s new wedding-themed music video features some very unpredictable cameos from Kristen Stewart, Lindsay Lohan, Jodie Turner-Smith, Chelsea Handler, Addison Rae and Sharon Stone, who plays the pop star’s over-the-top fairy godmother.

On Friday, the British singer-songwriter released the vibrant Charlie Sarsfield-directed music video for her latest single, “You Only Love Me” from her upcoming album, featuring hectic scenes of Ora’s wedding gone wrong.

Rae appears as the first guest, and through a vintage TV, tells Ora that she “wishes she could be there,” but instead sends her good luck on her special day. Lohan appears shortly after and also laments how she couldn’t make it, “But I know it’s going to be amazing, love you so much and I can’t wait to see the dress,” she says with a smile.

In the background, a ticking alarm clock starts to build as Stewart closes the messages adding, “Rita I just had the craziest dream that you were getting married and I wasn’t there.”

The electro-pop song marks Ora’s first release with her new label BMG and is the lead single from her upcoming third studio album, set for release later this year. The new project promises to be “a deeply personal body of work intrinsically linked to a new chapter in her life [and] career.”

She previously dropped “Phoenix” in 2018, and six years before that, she released her debut record “Ora.” In between, Ora released several one-off singles and duets across genres with such artists as Gunna, Sam Feldt and Netsky. Despite the wait between her first and sophomore album, the pop singer sold out a European tour in 2019 and became the first British female artist with the most UK top 10 singles in the official chart’s history.

Outside of new music, Ora is also known for her television and film appearances, which have seen her hosting awards shows, appearing as a judge in the U.K. on “X Factor,” “The Voice” and the British version of “The Masked Singer.” Her recent on-screen stints include a new season of the Netflix series “Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight,” “Tin Soldier” with Jamie Foxx and Robert De Niro, and the recently announced Disney+ “Descendants” sequel, “The Pocketwatch.”