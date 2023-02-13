Rihanna Glowed in Fenty During Knockout Super Bowl Halftime Performance

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

At the Super Bowl halftime show, Rihanna ran through her career-best songs and revealed her pregnancy. She also orchestrated a very strategic product placement.

As soon as the instantly recognizable horns of “All of the Lights” boomed through Arizona’s State Farm Arena on Sunday night — the midway point in Rihanna’s hits-filled performance — the singer nonchalantly grabbed a makeup compact from an outstretched hand before strutting down the stage to the first verse. It was a cheeky nod to Fenty Beauty, which has been Rihanna’s main professional focus for the past few years and is also what helped her become a self-made billionaire in 2022.

It wasn’t just a quick cosmetics ad, though. Rihanna was glowing in her favorite Fenty products throughout the entire performance, boasting a classic Rihanna look — which means flawlessly radiant skin and a bright red lip.

“That red stage called for the ultimate Rihanna red lip,” Priscilla Ono, Fenty Beauty’s global makeup artist, said in a statement. “We wanted her beauty look to celebrate this moment and be a true reflection of her timeless beauty. And to me, there’s nothing more iconic to Rihanna than her soft matte skin and a bold red lip.”

Rihanna’s skin makeup consisted of thin layers of Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Loungwear Foundation, Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Powder Foundation and Invisimatte Instant Setting + Blotting Powder. The bold red lip was achieved with just one swipe of the creamy, whipped formula of Fenty’s brand new Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick.

Courtesy of Fenty

Ono added that skincare prep was a vital step in making sure everything stayed in place throughout the 13-minute performance, which saw Rihanna tower above the crowd on a floating stage of glass. Ono’s skin routine for Rihanna consisted of gentle exfoliation and deep nourishment on face and lips, with products such as Fenty’s invisible moisturizer and AHA treatment.

“Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor is the perfect pre-makeup moisturizer because it nourishes the skin and is undetectable under foundation,” Ono said. “You don’t have to worry about your complexion products fading or moving, which is so important, especially for performance makeup.”

Rihanna also released limited-edition Fenty Super Bowl merch ahead of her highly anticipated halftime set. The capsule collection, named Fenty for Mitchell & Ness, features an assortment of oversized tees, hoodies and jackets adorned with the iconic image of her halftime show announcement: the singer’s distinct tattooed hand holding an official NFL football.

After Rihanna’s performance, the Kansas City Chiefs went on to win the Super Bowl, beating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35.