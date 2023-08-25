Republic Kids & Family and Rock and Roll Playhouse Announce Multi-Album Deal

Republic Records’ Kids & Family division and the Rock and Roll Playhouse have announced an exclusive partnership with a multi-album record deal.

Founded by Brooklyn Bowl owner and live music entrepreneur Peter Shapiro, the Rock and Roll Playhouse is set to release their premiere album, “Friends Rock!,” on Friday, September 22.

According to the announcement, the music follows five kids — Mick, Stevie, Tina, Quinn and Jerry — who fumble their way through the trials and tribulations of starting a rock and roll band. The band covers beloved classic rock songs, celebrating the music of the Beatles, Stevie Wonder, Grateful Dead, Aretha Franklin, David Bowie, Prince, Queen, Tom Petty and more, as well as penning original tunes.

Tracklist includes:

The Rock and Roll Playhouse Anthem

Best Friend

We Can Work It Out

With a Little Help From My Friends

You’ve Got a Friend

What About Your Friends

Count On Me

You’re My Best Friend

I’ll Be There for You

I’ll Be The One

To further expand the Rock and Roll Playhouse brand, Shapiro tapped Angela C. Santomero, creator of “Blue’s Clues” and “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood.” Santomero added prominent music producer, Stef Fink from Music Box who is series songwriter/producer for the smash Nickelodeon show “Monster High,” as they had recently worked together on the hit musical feature movie, “Blue’s Big City Adventure,” which was released by Republic Records: Kids & Family in November 2022.

Santomero says, “The albums are inspired by the popularity of kid’s audiobooks and podcasts — mixed with everyone’s favorite rock songs. I love how the characters come alive to celebrate friendship through song!”

VP Marketing & Strategy and Head of Republic Kids & Family, Bree Bowles explains: “This album presents the perfect opportunity to bring families closer together through music, which is an integral part of our mission at Republic Records: Kids & Family. The Rock and Roll Playhouse series dives deep into a catalog of classic rock hits, reimagining songs from a kid’s perspective and explores music through relatable topics including friends, holidays, back to school, and many more.”

The Rock and Roll Playhouse brand will include records, a television series which is currently in development, live touring, merchandise and worldwide multi-platform events.

Shapiro says: “I cannot wait to witness the magic that happens when you introduce our interpretations of classic rock and roll to families through these upcoming albums.”