Recording Academy Partners With United Nations Initiatives in LGBTQ+ and Women’s Rights, Climate Justice, More

The Recording Academy has announced it is teaming up with several United Nations Human Rights-supported global initiatives in an effort to use music to promote social justice. The multifaceted campaign will engage major artists to use their talents and platform to galvanize support for United Nations Human Rights goals, including advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights, gender equality, women’s empowerment, climate justice, and a broad range of other human rights issues.

The “Right Here, Right Now” music initiative aims to combat the human rights crisis resulting from climate change. The first activation is the Right Here, Right Now Mini Global Climate Concert Series, which will feature artists performing in small concert venues while raising awareness about climate issues such as floods, droughts, fires, tornadoes, hurricanes, tsunamis, food insecurity, clean water, ocean acidity, deforestation, mental health, and more.

Hosted by United Nations Human Rights and the Recording Academy, the Mini Global Climate Concert Series will kick off April 13 at the Boulder Theater in Colorado with headliner Wesley Schultz of the Lumineers and powerhouse singer Yola. The inaugural concert, which will be filmed by Citizen Pictures for a later broadcast, is being produced by AEG Presents and supported by the University of Colorado Boulder. Right Here, Right Now Music is planning to host Mini Global Climate Concerts in numerous cities on multiple continents.

Proceeds from Right Here, Right Now Mini Global Climate Concerts will go to United Nations Human Rights climate justice initiatives and MusiCares, Recording Academy’s charitable wing providing music people with health and human services.

“We are honored to be working with several United Nations-supported global music initiatives to bring together artists and create unique music events to promote social justice around the world,” said Harvey Mason jr., CEO of the Recording Academy.

“It is a privilege and honor to be partnering with the Recording Academy in the development of multiple global music initiatives supported by United Nations Human Rights, including Right Here, Right Now Music, which will elevate global awareness to help reframe climate change as the human rights crisis that it is,” said David Clark, founder and CEO of Right Here, Right Now Global Climate Alliance.

Major artists and celebrities have lent their voice in support of the Right Here, Right Noalliance and United Nations Human Rights, including Quincy Jones, Celine Dion, Leonardo DiCaprio, Cher, Camila Cabello, Annie Lennox, LL Cool J, Cyndi Lauper, Pitbull, Jack Black, the Lumineers, Ellen DeGeneres, Jeff Bridges, Edward Norton, Bob Weir, Dead & Company, Kesha, Joss Stone, and Michael Franti.

“Music has a unique ability to bring together people from every walk of life to address important environmental and social justice issues. Throughout history, music has been an important outlet for communication, cultural expression, and expression of dissent,” said Benjamin Schachter, UN Human Rights Team Leader for Environment and Climate Change.

The Right Here, Right Now Mini Global Concert at Boulder Theater is being advised on best sustainability practices by Sound Future Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to accelerating climate innovation for the live event industry, as well as leveraging the power of the industry to catalyze climate innovation.