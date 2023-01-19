Mexican Pop Group RBD Reveals Dates and Cities for 2023 ‘Soy Rebelde’ Tour

RBD is back and bigger than ever for their much-anticipated “Soy Rebelde” world tour. The Mexican pop group will once again take the stage for a global trek across 26 cities in North, Central, and South America starting in August.

The tour, produced by Live Nation, will celebrate the rich 20-year history of RBD, which started as a fictional band in the hit television drama “Rebelde” from 2004 to 2006. Tickets for all dates will go on sale simultaneously on Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. in the United States and Brazil, and at 2 p.m in Mexico.

Tickets for the U.S. portion of the tour will also be available through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan system on Jan. 25 and 26. Verified Fan access will provide early access to tickets through an exclusive invite.

The tour will kick off at the Sun Bowl stadium in El Paso, Texas, located at the U.S./Mexico border, and will continue to stadiums in Dallas, Houston, Chicago, and Los Angeles, as well as arenas like Madison Square Garden in New York, Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, and Viejas Arena in San Diego. In Mexico, they will play the Foro Sol in Mexico City, while Allianz Park in Sao Paulo and the Olympic Stadium in Río de Janeiro will host RBD in Brazil.

RBD manager Guillermo Rosas is vowing to deliver an “epic show” from band members are Anahí, Dulce María, Maite Perroni, Christian Chávez, and Christopher Uckermann.

“RBD is a cultural movement that has impacted two generations across the globe,” Rosas, who is executive producer of the tour, tells Variety. “I have been part of RBD since its first international tour in 2006 and for me to see the magic awaken again is a dream come true. We are beyond excited to put this show on the road and let the creativity flow.”

Until their disbandment in 2009, RBD released nine studio albums in Spanish, Portuguese and English, and performed sold-out shows all over the world as one of the top-selling Latin acts. It’s been more than a decade since RBD’s last in-person concert (the group reunited for a virtual show in 2020), and when the news of a potential reunion tour began buzzing, the demand from fans was obvious as hashtags like #RBDTour2023 began flooding social media.

The band’s music was added to streaming platforms in 2020, including hits like “Rebelde,” “Ser o Parecer,” “Nuestro Amor,” and “Sálvame.”

“It’s so weird because it has been 15 years and the music was not there, the videos weren’t there. It’s really weird that we’re getting all this attention from people again, but it’s also amazing,” Chávez said in an interview with ET at the time. “Every one of us is so excited about it and it shows us that pop music is still there, and the rebels are still there but in different generations.”

“Soy Rebelde” World Tour Dates and Cities

Aug. 25 @ Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso

Aug. 27 @ Minute Maid Park in Houston

Sep. 01 @ MSG in New York City

Sep. 02 @ Eaglebank Arena in Fairfax

Sep. 03 @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro

Sep. 08 @ Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago

Sep. 10 @ Ball Arena in Denver

Sep. 13 @ Desert Diamond Arena in Phoenix

Sep. 14 @ MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas

Sep. 22 @ Miami-Dade Arena in Miami

Sep. 23 @ Amway Center in Orlando

Sep. 24 @ Lakewood Amphitheatre in Atlanta

Sep. 27 @ Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg

Sep. 30 @ Globe Life Field in Arlington

Oct. 01 @ Moody Center in Austin

Oct. 06 @ Sap Center in San Jose

Oct. 07 @ Golden 1 Center in Sacramento

Oct. 08 @ Chase Center in San Fransisco

Oct. 13 @ Viejas Arena in San Diego

Oct. 15 @ Save Mart Center in Fresno

Oct. 19 @ Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles

Nov. 17 @ Allianz Parque in São Paulo

Nov. 19 @ Est. Nilton Santos Engenhão in Rio de Janeiro

Nov. 24 @ Estadio Mobil Super in Monterrey

Nov. 26 @ Estadio 3 de Marzo in Guadalajara

Dec. 01 @ Foro Sol in Cuidad de Mexico