Rauw Alejandro Shares ‘Baby Hello,’ First Single From Upcoming ‘Playa Saturno’ Album

Rauw Alejandro and Argentine producer Bizarrap have dropped a new song called “Baby Hello,” the first single from Alejandro’s upcoming “Playa Saturno” album. The project will serve as a counterpart to 2022’s “Saturno” and comes while the urbano artist is busy touring Latin America on a massive stadium run that kicked off earlier this year.

Continuing the 90s EDM influence of “Saturno,” “Baby Hello” comes just one day after the release of Alejandro and Bizarrap’s “BZRP Music Session #56.” The arrival of “Baby Hello” was teased at the end of the music video for that track which has since generated over 9.2 million views. Alejandro joins a star-studded lineup of artists who have participated in Bzrp Music Sessions, including Shakira, Residente, Villano Antillano, with the latest being Peso Pluma.

Their new joint track was later released on Thursday night alongside a music video depicting a pool party on the moon with both humans and extraterrestrial attendees. Joining Alejandro in the video is Bizarrap who is sporting his usual guise — a pair of sunglasses and a baseball cap — as he plays on a vocoder.

In a post teasing their second single, Alejandro explained that “Session #56” was for daytime listening, while “Baby Hello” was made to be listened to at night.

The visual was directed by Martin Seipel and El Zorro, who was also behind several of the videos from the “Saturno” era. Alejandro described “Playa Saturno” as a “spinoff” of his last full-length project in an April interview with Variety. He added, “It’s a big project. I like to do big stuff [and] it’s all connected to ‘Saturno’ because I’m touring that album until the end of the year so we’ll probably mix in some of those songs into the setlist.”

Before his Bzrp Music Session, Alejandro and fiancé Rosalía released a joint EP in March titled “RR” (via Columbia Records and Duars Entertainment). The three-song set included the now-viral track “Beso,” which peaked at No. 52 on Billboard’s all-genre-inclusive Hot 100 chart.