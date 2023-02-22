Joel Zimmerman, WME Veteran and Top Dance Music Agent, Joins Range Media Partners

Joel Zimmerman, one of the top agents in electronic dance music (EDM) and a 13-year veteran of WME, has joined Range Media Partners as a partner in the company’s music division.

Range, launched two years ago, is helmed by managing partners Matt Graham, Jack Minihan, Tyler Henry, Melissa Ruderman, Chris Thomas and Evan Winiker, and boasts a label partnership with Capitol Music Group (CMG) and Virgin Music & Artist Label Services (Virgin). Among its clients are Jack Harlow, Justin Tranter, Cordae, Midland, Nova Wav, Tyga, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Hailey Whitters, Lauv, MAX, HARV, Sean Douglas and Wondagurl, among others.

While at WME, Zimmerman acted as primary agent for dozens of top acts, helping grow EDM into a billion-dollar business by representing such artists as Calvin Harris, Pharrell Williams, 88rising, Steve Lacy, Avicii, Martin Garrix, Steve Aoki, Psy, Kygo, Swedish House Mafia and Deadmau5 (whose real name is also Joel Zimmerman). His run at the agency followed the founding of Division One Talent in 2006, which was brought in-house to William Morris, marking the first time a department was specifically dedicated to EDM. There, Zimmerman helped establish long-term DJ residencies in Las Vegas and throughout the world.

“I’m most passionate when I have a vision for an artist’s career path or see where a new market can be created, while having the right set of resources to not only ideate but bring it all to fruition,” said Zimmerman in an announcement of his new position. “I believe the best and most forward-thinking cultural platform for music talent is at Range. The team’s ability to mobilize with very high-level resources, combined with a truly amazing company culture, makes for the best breeding ground to turn the biggest dreams into reality. I am so excited to be building at Range and to make a positive impact on the continuously evolving industry.”

Added Range CEO Peter Micelli: “Joel has consistently managed to cut through the noise — and competition — by landing clients lucrative touring, club and festival deals, as well as, crossing them into other entertainment arenas. The result of his groundbreaking work has created new pathways and platforms that break future stars and legitimize new music genres. We could not be more excited to welcome Joel to Range. He is the preeminent thought leader in the music industry and a true force of nature, with an inherent ability to identify talent and looming trends. We’re thrilled to add an executive and partner of his caliber to the company.”