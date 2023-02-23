R. Kelly Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison For Child Pornography Case

R. Kelly was sentenced to 20 years in prison for child sex crimes in a Chicago federal courtroom on Thursday.

The 56-year-old singer, whose full name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, was found guilty of six of the 13 charges brought against him, including three counts of coercing minors into sexual activity and three of producing sex tapes involving a minor.

The jury found that Kelly had produced three videos of himself sexually abusing his then 14-year-old goddaughter. He was acquitted of a charge that he had attempted to block an earlier investigation into his abuse of the goddaughter, and two other counts of enticing minors to have sex.

Kelly is already serving a 30-year prison term for his 2021 conviction on racketeering and sex trafficking charges in a New York federal court. Though prosecutors asked for a 25-year sentence to be served once his other 30-year prison sentence is complete, the judge ruled that all but one year of the prison sentence would be served at the same time as the previous sentence.

“The only way to ensure he will not re-offend is to impose a sentence that will keep him in prison for the rest of his life,” said prosecutor Jeannice Williams Appenteng, according to a report by the New York Times.

The sentencing hearing is the culmination of nearly three decades of allegations against Kelly. In 2002, Kelly was indicted on several child pornography charges for allegedly videotaping himself having sex with an unidentified underage girl, but he was acquitted in 2008 on all counts after the jury deliberated for a day.

Kelly’s lawyers have decided to appeal the convictions in both Brooklyn and Chicago.