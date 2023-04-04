Queen Latifah to Host amfAR Cannes Gala (EXCLUSIVE)

Queen Latifah has signed on to host the 29th amfAR Gala Cannes.

Considered one of the hottest tickets during the Cannes Film Festival, the HIV/AIDS research organization’s event takes place May 25 at Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc.

Previously announced performers include Halsey, Gladys Knight, Adam Lambert and Bebe Rexha. Longtime amfAR supporter Carine Roitfeld returns to curate the annual fashion show. The theme of this year’s runway extravaganza will be “Icons” and will feature looks by iconic designers and worn by some of the world’s top models.

“We are thrilled to be returning to Cannes this year for what promises to be another exciting and memorable gala raising funds for amfAR’s lifesaving AIDS research programs,” amfAR CEO Kevin Robert Frost said in a statement Tuesday. “We are grateful to our generous sponsors, our event chairs and all our friends in the entertainment community for recognizing the importance of supporting amfAR’s work.”

The evening’s presenting sponsors include Aston Martin and The Red Sea International Film Festival. Revolve returns as the presenting sponsor for the amfAR Cannes After Party.

The black-tie event includes cocktails, dinner and a live auction led by renowned auctioneer Simon de Pury. The auction will include all of the fashion show looks and a collection of contemporary artworks and one-of-a-kind luxury items and experiences.

Co-founded by the late Elizabeth Taylor, amfAR is one of the world’s leading nonprofit organizations dedicated to the support of AIDS research, HIV prevention, treatment education, and advocacy. Since 1985, amfAR has raised nearly $617 million and has awarded more than 3,500 grants to research teams worldwide.