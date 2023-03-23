Pussy Riot Named Woody Guthrie Prize 2023 Honoree, Set to Perform ‘Riot Days’ for the First Time in U.S.

Pussy Riot, the Russian feminist protest music and performance art group, will be accepting the 2023 Woody Guthrie Prize on May 6 in Tulsa at Cain’s Ballroom. The evening will conclude with Pussy Riot’s first-ever U.S. performance of “Riot Days,” a multi-media show that showcases the group’s music with documentary footage and political commentary.

Members Maria “Masha” Alyokhina and Nadya Tolokonnikova will accept the prize on behalf of Pussy Riot, which also will be represented by founders Olga Borisova and Diana Burkot. Following the presentation by Nora Guthrie, Woody Guthrie’s daughter, the group will be interviewed by Robert Santelli, executive director of the Bruce Springsteen Archive and Center for American Music.

The Woody Guthrie Prize goes to artists whose work falls in line with the famed American folk singer-songwriter’s musical social activism in the form of music, film, literature, dance or other mediums. Past recipients of the award include Joan Baez, Chuck D, Kris Kristofferson, Norman Lear, John Mellencamp, Pete Seeger, Bruce Springsteen and Mavis Staples.

“It feels fitting to be awarded in the spirit of Woody, I think he would love Pussy Riot’s anti-fascist message,” added Tolokonnikova. “We don’t really do folk, but we don’t really do punk either, we simply scream and protest as loud as we can, and hope we can show others they can do the same. Like Woody said, any fool can make something complicated, our message is clear and simple. Anyone can be Pussy Riot. Riot. Riot. Resist.”

She continued, “Oh, and a quick reminder to Vladimir Putin and anyone who supports his Z regime…All you fascists are bound to lose.”

Courtesy of Pussy Riot

Pussy Riot formed in Moscow in 2011 and grew notoriety for their activism and guerilla music performances against the Putin regime. Those efforts have landed several Riot members in Russian prisons for speaking out on human rights issues in their home country.

Among their many triumphs, the group has been proactive in securing several avenues to help fight the fight — including the 2022 creation of UkraineDAO, an NFT of the Ukrainian flag that raised more than $7 million only two days after Russia’s first military invasion.

“I‘m trying to build networks and like-minded communities to make sure that as a human being I’m the tool powerful enough to effectively fight Putin,” Tolokonnikova told Variety last March. “The goal is to become Putin’s biggest pain in the ass that I can.”

“As artists who, like Woody Guthrie, have the courage of their convictions, there are no contemporary artists more worthy of this recognition than Pussy Riot,” said Cady Shaw, director of the Woody Guthrie Center. “They have paid a very personal price for speaking their minds on the most serious issues of our time, yet they continue to fight for justice and freedom.”

Proceeds from the event, which also happens to be the Woody Guthrie Center’s 10th anniversary, will benefit the non-profit center which opened in April 2013.

The awards presentation is one of several celebrations that will take place between May 5 and 7. There will be additional free concerts from the Secret Sisters, Margaret Glaspy, Jonatha Brooke and Hot Toast Music, plus a maker’s market and food trucks. Visit https://woodyguthriecenter.org/ to see the full lineup of screenings, musical showcases and more.