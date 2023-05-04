Post Malone to Receive Songwriters Hall of Fame Hal David Starlight Award for Young Creators (EXCLUSIVE)

The Songwriters Hall of Fame announced today that Post Malone will be the 2023 recipient of the Hal David Starlight Award, which is intended to honor “gifted young songwriters who are making a significant impact in the music industry with their original songs.”

The award was created in 2004 to honor Hal David, Burt Bacharach’s longtime songwriting partner and SHOF chairman emeritus, for his support of young songwriters. Past recipients include Taylor Swift, Drake, Ed Sheeran, Lil Nas X, Sara Bareilles, Nick Jonas, Halsey, Nate Ruess, Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Ne-Yo, Benny Blanco, Jason Mraz, John Mayer, Rob Thomas, and John Rzeznik.

SHOF Chairman Nile Rodgers said, “Over the last few years I have had the pleasure of watching Posty become one of the biggest artists in the world and he’s done it by writing phenomenal songs. Way before Post Malone was a superstar, he was a great songwriter, and this is his first step into the Songwriters Hall of Fame!”

The 52nd Annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Dinner is scheduled for Thursday, June 15 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City. Inductees at this year’s event include Glen Ballard, Snoop Dogg, Gloria Estefan, Jeff Lynne, Teddy Riley & Liz Rose. Master songwriter Tim Rice will be receiving the prestigious Johnny Mercer Award.

The Songwriters Hall of Fame is dedicated to recognizing the work and lives of those composers and lyricists who create music around the world. A songwriter with a notable catalog of songs qualifies for induction 20 years after the first significant commercial release of a song.

Last year, the ceremony — which is one of the most unique and star-studded in the music industry — returned after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Mariah Carey, Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart (Eurythmics), the Isley Brothers, Steve Miller, Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo (the Neptunes), Rick Nowels, and William “Mickey” Stevenson were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Songwriter Paul Williams received the prestigious Johnny Mercer Award, Universal Music Publishing Chairman-CEO Jody Gerson received the Abe Olman Publisher Award, and rapper Lil Nas X received the Hal David Starlight Award — the first rapper to receive that honor since Drake.