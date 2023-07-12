Playboi Carti Sets Dates for Global ‘Antagonist’ Arena Tour

Playboi Carti has announced his upcoming fall 2023 “Antagonist Tour,” set to kick off in Denver on Sept. 6. Carti will be joined by rapper-producers Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, and Homixide Gang — who together make up the roster for Carti’s Opium label.

Fresh off numerous festival appearances across the world, Carti will continue to add to his global repertoire with planned performances in major cities and arenas across the world including Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, New York, London, Paris, Amsterdam and more. Fans can purchase general on-sale tickets starting July 14 at noon local time (U.S.) and 5 p.m. (EU).

Carti previously hit the road in 2021 as his own headliner in support of his first No. 1 album, and last full-length release, “While Lotta Red.” The album guest-starred Future, Kid Cudi and Kanye West (who also executive-produced the set). His last full-length release was. Carti has since appeared in multiple collaborations alongside Lil Uzi Vert, YoungBoy Never Broke Again and most recently shared verses with Madonna and the Weeknd for “Popular,” which was part of the soundtrack for Sam Levinson’s HBO show “The Idol.”

Playboi Carti “Antagonist Tour” Dates

0/06/2023 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

10/07/2023 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

10/09/2023 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

10/11/2023 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

10/13/2023 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

10/14/2023 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

10/15/2023 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

10/17/2023 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

10/18/2023 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

10/20/2023 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

11/19/2023 — Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

11/21/2023 — Manchester, UK @ AO Arena

11/22/2023 — London, UK @ The O2

11/24/2023 — Brussels, BE @ Forest National

11/25/2023 — Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

11/27/2023 — Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum

11/29/2023 — Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

11/30/2023 — Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

12/02/2023 — Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena

12/04/2023 — Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

*Destroy Lonely will not be supporting the San Francisco and Chicago tour stops.

~Ken Carson will not be supporting the Chicago tour stop.