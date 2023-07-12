Playboi Carti Sets Dates for Global ‘Antagonist’ Arena Tour

Playboi Carti has announced his upcoming fall 2023 “Antagonist Tour,” set to kick off in Denver on Sept. 6. Carti will be joined by rapper-producers Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, and Homixide Gang — who together make up the roster for Carti’s Opium label.
Fresh off numerous festival appearances across the world, Carti will continue to add to his global repertoire with planned performances in major cities and arenas across the world including Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, New York, London, Paris, Amsterdam and more. Fans can purchase general on-sale tickets starting July 14 at noon local time (U.S.) and 5 p.m. (EU).
Carti previously hit the road in 2021 as his own headliner in support of his first No. 1 album, and last full-length release, “While Lotta Red.” The album guest-starred Future, Kid Cudi and Kanye West (who also executive-produced the set). His last full-length release was. Carti has since appeared in multiple collaborations alongside Lil Uzi Vert, YoungBoy Never Broke Again and most recently shared verses with Madonna and the Weeknd for “Popular,” which was part of the soundtrack for Sam Levinson’s HBO show “The Idol.”
Playboi Carti “Antagonist Tour” Dates
0/06/2023 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
10/07/2023 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
10/09/2023 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
10/11/2023 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
10/13/2023 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
10/14/2023 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
10/15/2023 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
10/17/2023 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
10/18/2023 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
10/20/2023 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
11/19/2023 — Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
11/21/2023 — Manchester, UK @ AO Arena
11/22/2023 — London, UK @ The O2
11/24/2023 — Brussels, BE @ Forest National
11/25/2023 — Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
11/27/2023 — Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum
11/29/2023 — Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
11/30/2023 — Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
12/02/2023 — Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena
12/04/2023 — Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
*Destroy Lonely will not be supporting the San Francisco and Chicago tour stops.
~Ken Carson will not be supporting the Chicago tour stop.