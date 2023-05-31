Pitbull, Ricky Martin and Enrique Iglesias to Embark on ‘Trilogy’ North American Tour

Latin music stars Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin, and Pitbull will be heading out on a joint “Trilogy” tour of North America, with each global artist set to deliver a “unique” headlining performance. The arena trek opens in Washington, DC at the Capital One Arena on Oct. 14, and closes on Dec. 10 in Vancouver, BC at the Rogers Arena.

“It’s a true honor to tour with Enrique and Ricky, two music icons, who broke global music barriers for our culture and open doors for someone like myself,” said Pitbull in a statement. “We’re excited to take The Trilogy tour around the world and give our fans the time of their Trilogy lives, Dale!”

Iglesias also expressed his excitement and admiration for his tour mates, saying: “I am incredibly excited to be going on tour with my friends Pitbull and Ricky. The Trilogy Tour will be an amazing experience for all of our fans. It’s going to be a once-in-a-lifetime tour.”

Martin added, “Going back on the road with not only Enrique, but now with Pitbull it’s very exciting. This tour will be a wild party from beginning to end so get ready, it’s going to be epic!”

Produced by Live Nation, the 19-date tour will also hit such major cities as New York, Las Vegas, Houston and Miami. See the complete tour itinerary below.

Excited to join @enriqueiglesias and @ricky_martin this Fall on The Trilogy Tour! Register for the Verified Fan Presale now thru Sunday for your chance at tickets. daleeeee #TheTrilogyTourhttps://t.co/LhxQLMjein pic.twitter.com/HaRfqBhKXQ — Pitbull (@pitbull) May 31, 2023

Fans can register for the Verified Fan presale now through June 4, and selected fans will then receive an access code to participate in a presale that starts June 7. The general sale will begin on June 9 at 10 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster.com while supplies last.

According to Live Nation, Iglesias, Pitbull and Martin have all prepared a “career-spanning” setlist “with influences of reggaeton, salsa pop, dance, and electronic music, backed by world-class production and state-of-the-art visuals.”

Iglesias and Pitbull are no strangers to co-headlining tours as they previously shared the stage in the late 2010s and most recently, Iglesias joined Ricky Martin — and Sebastián Yatra — for 15 dates across the U.S. in 2021.

“THE TRILOGY TOUR” DATES:

Sat Oct 14 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Tue Oct 17 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Fri Oct 20 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Sat Oct 21– Boston, MA – TD Garden

Thu Oct 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sat Oct 28 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Wed Nov 01 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Fri Nov 03 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Thu Nov 09 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Fri Nov 10 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Fri Nov 17 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sat Nov 18 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sun Nov 19 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

Fri Nov 24 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Sat Nov 25 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Thu Nov 30 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Wed Dec 06 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

Fri Dec 08 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sun Dec 10 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena