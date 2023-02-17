Pink Announces ‘Trustfall’ Fall Tour Dates

Just hours after Pink dropped her ninth studio album, “Trustfall,” the singer has announced a brace of fall arena dates that will launch just a week after her summer stadium tour.

Produced by Live Nation, the 14-city tour kicks off on October 12, making stops at arenas across North America, including a date at Madison Square Garden in New York. The previously announced 2023 “Summer Carnival Stadium Tour” features special guests Brandi Carlile and 2022 Hall of Fame inductees Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo on select dates, along with Grouplove and KidCutUp on all tour dates.

“Trustfall” features collaborations with Chris Stapleton, the Lumineers, and First Aid Kit, as well as songwriters and producers Max Martin, Shellback, Greg Kurstin, Fred Again, Billy Mann and others. Pink will be appearing on NBC’s “Today,” CBS’ “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” and a a show takeover special on “The Drew Barrymore Show.”

“This might be the album I’m most proud of,” says P!NK. “Two ingredients needed: tissues and dance shoes.”

THE TRUSTFALL TOUR DATES (FALL 2023):

GROUPLOVE + KidCutUp on all dates

Thu Oct 12 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Sat Oct 14 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Tue Oct 17 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome

Fri Oct 20 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Wed Oct 25 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Fri Oct 27 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Wed Nov 01 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Sat Nov 04 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Tue Nov 07 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Wed Nov 08 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Sat Nov 11 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

Sun Nov 12 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Tue Nov 14 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena

Sat Nov 18 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

SUMMER CARNIVAL TOUR DATES (SUMMER 2023):

^ with Brandi Carlile | ! with Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo | GROUPLOVE + KidCutUp on all dates

Mon Jul 24 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre^

Wed Jul 26 – Cincinnati, OH – Great American Ball Park^

Mon Jul 31 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park!

Tue Aug 01 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park!

Thu Aug 03 – New York, NY – Citi Field^

Sat Aug 05 – Pittsburgh, PA – PNC Park^

Mon Aug 07 – Washington DC – Nationals Park!

Thu Aug 10 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Field!

Sat Aug 12 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field!

Mon Aug 14 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Field!

Wed Aug 16 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park^

Sat Aug 19 – Fargo, ND – FARGODOME^

Mon Aug 21 – Omaha, NE – Charles Schwab Field^

Mon Sep 18 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park^

Tue Sep 19 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park^

Fri Sep 22 – Nashville, TN – GEODIS Park^

Mon Sep 25 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome^

Wed Sep 27 – Houston, TX – Minute Maid Park^

Fri Sep 29 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field^

Tue Oct 03 – San Diego, CA – Snapdragon Stadium^

Thu Oct 05 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium!

Sat Oct 07 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium^

Mon Oct 09 – Phoenix, AZ – Chase Field^