Peter Gabriel Announces ‘i/o’ North American Tour Dates, Drops New Single, ‘Playing for Time’

Peter Gabriel has been dropping new songs with each full moon this year, and the latest one sees not only the arrival of a new song from his forthcoming album “i/o” — “Playing for Time” — but also details for his first full North American tour in many years.

Produced by Live Nation, the newly announced dates will find Peter Gabriel performing in Quebec City, Ottawa, Toronto, Montreal, Boston, Philadelphia, New York, Chicago, Vancouver, Seattle, San Francisco and Los Angeles. The announcement adds that “Fans should also stay tuned for future tour date announcements in Washington, Buffalo, Pittsburgh, Columbus, Cleveland, Detroit, Milwaukee, St. Paul, Denver, Austin, Dallas and Houston.”

“i/o – The Tour” will see Gabriel accompanied by his longtime bandmates Tony Levin, David Rhodes and Manu Katché.

Of the new single, was written and produced by Gabriel, recorded at his Real World Studios in Wiltshire and The Beehive in London, and features Tom Cawley on piano. The orchestral arrangement, by Ed Shearmur, was recorded at British Grove Studios in London with a number of players who previously featured in the New Blood Orchestra.



” ‘Playing For Time’ is a song that I have been working on for a long time and have performed live, without lyrics, so some people may be familiar with it. It’s been an important song for me. It’s about time, mortality and memories and the idea that each of us has a planet full of memories which get stashed inside the brain.



It is more of a personal song about how you assemble memories and whether we are prisoners of time or whether that is something that can actually free us. I do think it’s good to push yourself towards more bold or interesting experiences because then you will have richer memories to feed you when you get to my age. You also get taught by every meaningful experience that you go through.”



TICKETS: The general onsale for i/o – The Tour North American leg will start Friday, March 10 at 10am Local Time on LiveNation.com. Fans will have access to a special presale through Peter’s Fan Club mailing list, starting Tuesday, March 7.

Citi is the official card of the i/o – The Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets in the U.S. beginning Wed. March 8 at 10am local time until Thursday, March 9 at 6pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. In Canada, American Express Cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday March 8 at 10am local time through Thursday, March 9 at 6pm local time.

i/o – The Tour

May 18 Krakow, Poland TAURON Arena

May 20 Verona, Italy Verona Arena

May 21 Milan, Italy Mediolanum Arena

May 23 Paris, France Accor Arena

May 24 Lille, France Stade Pierre-Mauroy

May 26 Berlin, Germany Waldbuehne

May 28 Munich, Germany Koenigsplatz

May 30 Copenhagen, Denmark Royal Arena

May 31 Stockholm, Sweden Avicii Arena

June 2 Bergen, Norway Koengen

June 5 Amsterdam, Netherlands Ziggo Dome

June 6 Antwerp, Belgium Sportpaleis

June 8 Zurich, Switzerland Hallenstadion

June 10 Cologne, Germany Lanxess Arena

June 12 Hamburg, Germany Barclays Arena

June 13 Frankfurt, Germany Festhalle

June 15 Bordeaux, France Arkea Arena

June 17 Birmingham, UK Utilita Arena

June 19 London, UK The O2

June 20 Nottingham, UK Motorpoint Arena

June 22 Glasgow, UK OVO Hydro

June 23 Manchester, UK AO Arena

June 25 Dublin, Ireland 3Arena

September 8 Quebec City, Quebec Videotron Centre

September 9 Ottawa, Ontario Canadian Tire Centre

September 11 Toronto, Ontario Scotiabank Arena

September 13 Montreal, Quebec Bell Centre

September 14 Boston, Massachusetts TD Garden

September 16 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Wells Fargo Center

September 18 New York, New York Madison Square Garden

September 30 Chicago, Illinois United Center

October 7 Vancouver, British Columbia Rogers Arena

October 8 Seattle, Washington Climate Pledge Arena

October 11 San Francisco, California Chase Center

October 13 Los Angeles, California Kia Forum