Peter Gabriel Announces ‘i/o’ North American Tour Dates, Drops New Single, ‘Playing for Time’

Peter Gabriel tour
Courtesy Real World

Peter Gabriel has been dropping new songs with each full moon this year, and the latest one sees not only the arrival of a new song from his forthcoming album “i/o” — “Playing for Time” — but also details for his first full North American tour in many years.

Produced by Live Nation, the newly announced dates will find Peter Gabriel performing in Quebec City, Ottawa, Toronto, Montreal, Boston, Philadelphia, New York, Chicago, Vancouver, Seattle, San Francisco and Los Angeles. The announcement adds that “Fans should also stay tuned for future tour date announcements in Washington, Buffalo, Pittsburgh, Columbus, Cleveland, Detroit, Milwaukee, St. Paul, Denver, Austin, Dallas and Houston.”

“i/o – The Tour” will see Gabriel accompanied by his longtime bandmates Tony Levin, David Rhodes and Manu Katché.

Of the new single, was written and produced by Gabriel, recorded at his Real World Studios in Wiltshire and The Beehive in London, and features Tom Cawley on piano. The orchestral arrangement, by Ed Shearmur, was recorded at British Grove Studios in London with a number of players who previously featured in the New Blood Orchestra.
 
” ‘Playing For Time’ is a song that I have been working on for a long time and have performed live, without lyrics, so some people may be familiar with it. It’s been an important song for me. It’s about time, mortality and memories and the idea that each of us has a planet full of memories which get stashed inside the brain.
 
It is more of a personal song about how you assemble memories and whether we are prisoners of time or whether that is something that can actually free us. I do think it’s good to push yourself towards more bold or interesting experiences because then you will have richer memories to feed you when you get to my age. You also get taught by every meaningful experience that you go through.”
 

TICKETS: The general onsale for i/o – The Tour North American leg will start Friday, March 10 at 10am Local Time on LiveNation.com. Fans will have access to a special presale through Peter’s Fan Club mailing list, starting Tuesday, March 7.

Citi is the official card of the i/o – The Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets in the U.S. beginning Wed. March 8 at 10am local time until Thursday, March 9 at 6pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. In Canada, American Express Cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday March 8 at 10am local time through Thursday, March 9 at 6pm local time.

 i/o – The Tour

May 18                     Krakow, Poland                   TAURON Arena

May 20                     Verona, Italy                       Verona Arena

May 21                     Milan, Italy                          Mediolanum Arena

May 23                     Paris, France                       Accor Arena

May 24                     Lille, France                      Stade Pierre-Mauroy

May 26                     Berlin, Germany                  Waldbuehne

May 28                     Munich, Germany                 Koenigsplatz

May 30                     Copenhagen, Denmark         Royal Arena

May 31                     Stockholm, Sweden              Avicii Arena

June 2                     Bergen, Norway                  Koengen

June 5                     Amsterdam, Netherlands       Ziggo Dome

June 6                     Antwerp, Belgium                 Sportpaleis

June 8                     Zurich, Switzerland               Hallenstadion

June 10                    Cologne, Germany                Lanxess Arena

June 12                    Hamburg, Germany              Barclays Arena

June 13                    Frankfurt, Germany              Festhalle

June 15                    Bordeaux, France                Arkea Arena

June 17                    Birmingham, UK                  Utilita Arena

June 19                    London, UK                         The O2

June 20                    Nottingham, UK                   Motorpoint Arena

June 22                    Glasgow, UK                       OVO Hydro

June 23                    Manchester, UK                    AO Arena

June 25                    Dublin, Ireland                    3Arena

September 8             Quebec City, Quebec            Videotron Centre

September 9             Ottawa, Ontario                   Canadian Tire Centre

September 11           Toronto, Ontario                  Scotiabank Arena

September 13           Montreal, Quebec                 Bell Centre

September 14           Boston, Massachusetts          TD Garden

September 16           Philadelphia, Pennsylvania     Wells Fargo Center

September 18           New York, New York             Madison Square Garden

September 30           Chicago, Illinois                   United Center

October 7                 Vancouver, British Columbia  Rogers Arena

October 8                 Seattle, Washington             Climate Pledge Arena

October 11               San Francisco, California       Chase Center

October 13               Los Angeles, California          Kia Forum

