Peso Pluma Reveals Release Date and Tracklist for New Album ‘Genesis’

Peso Pluma will be releasing his new album, “Genesis,” on June 22 via his own record label Double P Records, in partnership with Prajin Music Group.

The record comes in the midst of a breakout year for 23-year-old música Mexicana artist whose corrido ballads have occupied top slots on global charts — namely his and Eslabon Armado’s “Ella Baila Sola,” which made history as the first regional Mexican song to enter the top five of the Billboard Hot 100 in April.

The new set features collaborations with other Mexican hitmakers such as Natanael Cano and Junior H, along with Puerto Rican rapper Eladio Carrión and many others. See the complete tracklist below.

“We’ve been working on the album for a year now and I’ve been producing it for a while,” Peso Pluma said to Variety of the new project. “It’s an album of all Mexican music that’s almost ready. We have plans in place to release it later this summer and I’m also working to release some singles in the urban space very, very soon.”

Peso Pluma’s most recent release was a dem bow single alongside El Alfa called “Plebada,” as he’s released mostly collaborations and singles since his second LP, “Efectos Secundarios,” dropped in 2021. His first complete body of music was a 12-song album called “Ah y Qué?” released in April 2020 but his popularity has only skyrocketed since.

In April, shortly before scoring his first Billboard Hot 100 entry, Peso Pluma also made his Coachella debut on the main stage with Becky G. That same month, Peso Pluma became one of the five most-listened-to artists on Spotify, alongside Bad Bunny, Drake, Taylor Swift and the Weeknd.

“Genesis” Tracklist: