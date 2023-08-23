Peso Pluma and Eslabon Armado’s ‘Ella Baila Sola’ Crowned Global Song of the Summer by Spotify (EXCLUSIVE)

With the summer drawing to a close, Spotify crunched the numbers to find out which song ruled their global chart system for the summer of 2023. Topping the streaming platform’s list, with 367 million streams, is Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma’s “Ella Baila Sola,” the first regional Mexican song to have accomplished a long list of firsts for the latest booming Latin genre.

The song is composed by rising stars, 24-year-old Peso Pluma, and the foursome Eslabon Armado, all of whom are also in their 20s. The team-up made history as the first regional Mexican song to crack the top 10 of Billboard’s all-genre songs chart and was also the first regional Mexican song to be performed on late-night television when Peso Pluma made his appearance on “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.”

“Ella Baila Sola’’ as the global song of the summer is a true testament to how Música Mexicana is dominating the international music scene, becoming one of the top growth-driving genres globally,” Antonio Vazquez, head of U.S. Latin editorial at Spotify, tells Variety. “Música Mexicana, in general, offers a rich cultural tapestry that touches upon tradition, emotion, and modernity, making it relatable and exciting for Latin music listeners and non-Spanish speakers alike. The strong appeal of this song reflects the power of Música Mexicana, proving that its moment in the sun is more than a trend.”

Spotify’s Global Songs of the Summer list is based on Spotify charts and only qualifies songs that were released between May 29 and Aug. 14.

Bad Bunny’s “Where She Goes” comes in second place to “Ella Baila Sola,” followed by “Seven (feat. Latto)” by Jung Kook and Latto. Clocking in at third is Taylor Swift’s “Cruel,” which has spent the last few weeks topping Billboard’s Hot 100 Songs chart, alongside a number of other Swift-led songs. See the latest, complete list here.

Spotify also observed the top songs in the U.S., where Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” led the pack as the first-ever country song to claim the summit. Wallen is followed by “Ella Baila Sola” and Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer.”

Rachel Whitney, head of editorial for Nashville, commented: “It’s no surprise that ‘Last Night’ is the top song of the summer in the U.S. It has been inescapable since it first came out, and for good reason. It’s a hit that transcends the country genre, pulling elements of R&B, pop, and of course country, between the beat, the catchy hook, and the stripped-down guitar intro and Wallen’s signature southern drawl…”

Spotify’s Most-Streamed Songs of Summer, Globally:

“Ella Baila Sola” by Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma

“WHERE SHE GOES” by Bad Bunny

“Seven (feat. Latto)” by Jung Kook, Latto

“Cruel Summer” by Taylor Swift

“La Bebe – Remix” by Yng Lvcas, Peso Pluma

“un x100to” by Grupo Frontera, Bad Bunny

“Flowers” by Miley Cyrus

“Daylight” by David Kushner

“Sprinter” by Dave, Central Cee

“As It Was” by Harry Styles

“Cupid – Twin Ver.” by FIFTY FIFTY

“LALA” by Myke Towers

“Kill Bill” by SZA

“Peso Pluma: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 55” by Bizarrap, Peso Pluma

“vampire” by Olivia Rodrigo

“Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)” by Dua Lipa

“Classy 101” by Feid, Young Miko

“TQM” by Fuerza Regida

“I Wanna Be Yours” by Arctic Monkeys

“Calm Down (with Selena Gomez)” by Rema, Selena Gomez