See Pavement Perform ‘Cut Your Hair’ on ‘Austin City Limits’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Pavement
Tarina Westlund Photography

One of the hottest tour in the altrockiverse last year was unquestionably Pavement’s reunion tour, celebrating the group’s thirty-somethingth anniversary. One of the tour’s many highlights was the band’s performance on the long-running concert series “Austin City Limits,” playing a 15-song set spanning their entire career. Check out the video below of the band playing “Cut Your Hair,” arguably their biggest hit.

The hour-long installment premieres February 4 at 7pm CT/8pm ET on PBS as part of ACL’s Season 48. Following the broadcast, the episode will be available to stream at 11pm CT/12am ET at pbs.org/austincitylimits for four weeks.

The tour continues overseas this year, but the Pavement reunion has taken many different and unexpected forms, between a museum exhibit, a documentary directed by Alex Ross Perry and an actual musical based on their songs — all serious endeavors but with tongue planted characteristically in cheek.

See the band’s full setlist from the show below, and the ACL schedule for the season.

Pavement setlist:

GROUNDED

SUMMER BABE

STEREO

BLACK OUT

EMBASSY ROW

ZURICH IS STAINED

TRIGGER CUT

TWO STATES

TYPE SLOWLY

HARNESS YOUR HOPES

SPIT ON A STRANGER

UNFAIR

WE DANCE

PAINTED SOLDIERS

CUT YOUR HAIR

Season 48 Broadcast Schedule (Second Half):

January 7     Austin City Limits 8th Annual Hall of Fame Honors Sheryl Crow

January 14    Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats/ Adia Victoria

January 21    Adrian Quesada Boleros Psicodélicos

January 28    The War On Drugs

February 4    Pavement

February 11        Maren Morris 

February 18        Spoon

February 25        Austin City Limits 8th Annual Hall of Fame Honors Joe Ely

