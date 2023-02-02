See Pavement Perform ‘Cut Your Hair’ on ‘Austin City Limits’ (EXCLUSIVE)

One of the hottest tour in the altrockiverse last year was unquestionably Pavement’s reunion tour, celebrating the group’s thirty-somethingth anniversary. One of the tour’s many highlights was the band’s performance on the long-running concert series “Austin City Limits,” playing a 15-song set spanning their entire career. Check out the video below of the band playing “Cut Your Hair,” arguably their biggest hit.

The hour-long installment premieres February 4 at 7pm CT/8pm ET on PBS as part of ACL’s Season 48. Following the broadcast, the episode will be available to stream at 11pm CT/12am ET at pbs.org/austincitylimits for four weeks.

The tour continues overseas this year, but the Pavement reunion has taken many different and unexpected forms, between a museum exhibit, a documentary directed by Alex Ross Perry and an actual musical based on their songs — all serious endeavors but with tongue planted characteristically in cheek.

See the band’s full setlist from the show below, and the ACL schedule for the season.

Pavement setlist:

GROUNDED

SUMMER BABE

STEREO

BLACK OUT

EMBASSY ROW

ZURICH IS STAINED

TRIGGER CUT

TWO STATES

TYPE SLOWLY

HARNESS YOUR HOPES

SPIT ON A STRANGER

UNFAIR

WE DANCE

PAINTED SOLDIERS

CUT YOUR HAIR

Season 48 Broadcast Schedule (Second Half):

January 7 Austin City Limits 8th Annual Hall of Fame Honors Sheryl Crow

January 14 Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats/ Adia Victoria

January 21 Adrian Quesada Boleros Psicodélicos

January 28 The War On Drugs

February 4 Pavement

February 11 Maren Morris

February 18 Spoon

February 25 Austin City Limits 8th Annual Hall of Fame Honors Joe Ely