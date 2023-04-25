Park City Song Summit Enlists Bob Weir, Joy Oladokun, Chuck D and Others for Combination of Shows and Seminars

The Park City Song Summit will return to Utah this September for another installment in its annual mixture of performances and panels, featuring an array of guests from different genres, with those set to speak or sing ranging from Grateful Dead veteran Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. to rising star Joy Oladokun. This year’s festival takes place Sept. 7-9.

The 50th anniversary of hip-hop will be explored, as evidenced in the booking of progenitors like Grandmaster Flash, Darryl “DMC” McDaniels and Chuck D, amid other veteran artists like folk legend Ramblin’ Jack Elliott. Standout younger artists featured include Adia Victoria, Danielle Ponder, Celisse, Cimafunk, Joe Pug, Ruby Amanfu and Matisyahu.

The Black Opry Revue, a Nashville-based collective of aspiring country artists of color, will be featured, as will founder Holly G.

The retreat in the mountains distinguishes itself from other music festivals by way of its “Summit Labs” that have musicians in open conversation between themselves or moderators about the creative process, with a special focus on mental health issues that especially affect creatives.

Among the topics or special events, besides the hip-hop anniversary: looks at women and the blues, the “tangled roots of Latinx and Black music,” the crossover of funk between New Orleans and Havana, and the greatness of Stevie Wonder. A Nashville Unplugged songwriters stage is an added attraction this year.

The base site for the Park City gathering has been moved to the Canyons Village, which founder Ben Anderson says “reflects the intention of our programming and provides ample physical room for our minds and hearts to roam in a variety of settings. The addition of the amphitheater stage allows us to offer the Park City Song Summit experience to a bigger audience.” Additionally, venues along Park City’s Main Street district will host some late-night performances.

A full list of performers and lab moderators, along with pass information, can be found at parkcitysongsummit.com.