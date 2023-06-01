Paris Hilton Revamps ‘Stars are Blind’ With New Version Featuring Kim Petras

Well, that’s hot.

Paris Hilton has called on Kim Petras for the revamp of Hilton’s classic hit single “Star Are Blind.” The new collab, “Stars Are Blind: Paris’ Version,” was released on Thursday, over 15 years after the single’s first release in June 2006. The original debuted at No.18 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was featured on Hilton’s debut studio album “Paris.”

Since she became “famous for being famous” at the turn of the century, the hotel heiress has continued to remind everyone that she’s not just a pretty face. Hilton starred in the pioneering 2003 Fox reality series “The Simple Life” with Nicole Richie and the 2005 slasher film “House of Wax.” She’s a businesswoman, model, singer, DJ, media personality, socialite — and she’s also an inspiration for artists like Petras. In 2017, Hilton starred in the music video for Petras’ debut single “I Don’t Want It All.”

“She has just been such a supportive person for me,” Petras said about Hilton in 2022. “I mean, that music video that she’s in? I didn’t really have a budget, so her agreeing to be in it was amazing. I had, like, no followers, and I had no proof of concept. I had just put out a single, and ever since then she has just kind of been a little bit of a fairy godmother to me. She just really gets it and has been saying such nice things about my music and posting my music. I love her for that.”

Petras, a German singer and songwriter, has been on her own rise to fame since “I Don’t Want It All’s” debut, releasing mixtapes and EPs like “Clarity,” “Turn Off the Light,” and “Slut Pop.”

More recently, her single “Unholy” with Sam Smith won a Grammy for best pop duo/group performance, which made Petras the first openly transgender artist to win a major-category Grammy. Her debut studio album “Feed the Beast” is set to release on June 23.

In an interview with Variety, Hilton teased her own plans for original music — describing the sound as mostly EDM “with hints of pop sprinkled throughout” — and also said that she was learning to produce it herself. “It’s hard, it’s a very technical skill but I’ve made some songs already and I’m excited to see what else I can do,” she said. “I’ve got new songs on the way, and just a lot of new ideas and projects coming sooner than you think.”

Want to hear “Stars Are Blind” live? Hilton is set to perform on June 7 at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles. The concert is just the start of many events and product launches that Hilton has planned for this “Summer of Sliving” — you know, the kind of summer where you’re slaying and living your best life. The concert will also mark the launch of a new music division in Hilton’s 11:11 Media company.