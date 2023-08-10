Paramore Cancels Tour Dates After Hayley Williams Contracts Lung Infection: ‘I Physically Can’t Go On’

The remaining dates for Paramore’s North American “This Is Why” tour have been canceled. After delivering a performance in Seattle on the night of Aug. 9, frontwoman Hayley Williams informed fans via social media that the band would no longer go on due to her contracting a lung infection.

The impacted dates are in Portland on Aug. 10 and Salt Lake City on Aug. 13, which would have been the closing date for the trek that kicked off earlier this May. The band was forced to postpone a handful of other shows in late July, putting a halt to stops in Seattle and Portland, as well as an earlier stop in San Francisco.

“After my lung infection forced us to postpone four shows, I was hoping a week off of performing and a strict medicine routine would allow my body to heal enough to finish off this tour strong,” Williams wrote in a statement posted on Paramore’s social media.

“I have been doing everything I can to fight this infection so we wouldn’t have to disappoint anyone with more news of postponements and cancellations. After struggling through the last few shows and consulting with my doctor, we’re unfortunately realizing that it’s past the point of wanting to push through to put on a good show for all of you.”

Willaims said she was at risk for “long-term damage” and added that she was committed to nurturing her body now. “We are so sorry to all of you who were so patient with us as we rescheduled these and likely rearranged travel plans to still come out,” she wrote. “I physically can not go on. I know this isn’t great news for anyone. Thank you so much for your continued support.”

Refunds for the canceled dates will be made available at point of purchase.

After their performance in Seattle, Williams took to her personal Instagram stories before making a statement on Paramore’s official accounts. She more candidly addressed the situation and said that her “lungs are just not healing quickly enough to keep up,” and added that “It got a little scary tonight.”

She continued, “I know some of you are camping in Portland already so I just wanted to get this out there. I’m so sorry for all the chaos this has caused some of you. I really tried to kick this shit.”

Paramore has been on the road for over 30 shows as part of the “This Is Why” tour, which is scheduled to continue with a string of international dates later this fall.