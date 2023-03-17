Pandora Recruits Twice For First-Ever Artist Takeover in English and Korean (EXCLUSIVE)

Twice will be Pandora’s newest guest DJs for the streaming platform’s Artist Takeover series.

Starting today, the nine-member girl group will be the new faces of the newly minted K-pop station for “The Takeover: Twice” — the first-ever feature on the streaming platform with content in both English and Korean, Variety can exclusively share.

The Takeover will allow users access to exclusive content and guided listening experiences, where members Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu, discuss each song on “Ready to Be.” In addition, the singers will customize fans’ listening experiences with commentary on their recent successes, upcoming world tour and more, while their songs and others play in between.

“The Takeover: Twice” can be accessed through Pandora’s K-pop station for two weeks before it transfers over to the K-Pop group’s self-titled station for another two weeks. Pandora’s “guest DJ”-style artist takeovers have also previously hosted artists ranging from U2 to Shawn Mendes.

Since their debut in 2015, Twice has become one of the best-selling K-pop girl bands of all time, having sold over 10 million albums all over the world. Their last mini-album, 2022’s “Between 1&2,” debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 — garnering 100,000 units in its first week — and was their third entry in the top 10 on the chart as a group, making them the first female K-pop act to achieve the mark.

The newly debuted “Ready to Be” is expected to open with the same, if not more, of an impact and is projected to land well into the six figures. When looking at the source material, it’s clear English-speaking fans are feeling more connected than ever as the seven-song set was led by “Moonlight Sunrise,” their second English single, and also includes an English version of the opening track “Set Me Free.”