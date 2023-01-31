Ozzy Osbourne Retires From Touring

Ozzy Osbourne, a defining singer of heavy metal, has apparently retired from touring for health reasons, he announced in a statement late Tuesday regarding the cancellation of his European tour with Judas Priest.

The announcement is buried in the fourth paragraph of the statement, but its intent seems clear: “Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way,” he wrote when discussing his ailment. Osbourne performed during halftime at a Los Angeles Rams game in his adopted hometown last September.

Osbourne, 74, has been plagued by multiple health issues in recent years, causing the postponement or cancelation of several tour dates, yet he has not issued as definitive a statement before. The cancelation of the dates, scheduled for May and June — some four months away — would seem to indicate the severity of the damage to his spine.

Asked for details, his rep replied to Variety, “We have no further information to report.”

Osbourne’s statement follows in full:

“This is probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to share with my loyal fans. As you may all know, four years ago, this month, I had a major accident, where I damaged my spine.



“My one and only purpose during this time has been to get back on stage. My singing voice is fine. However, after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) Treatment, my body is still physically weak.



“I am honestly humbled by the way you’ve all patiently held onto your tickets for all this time, but in all good conscience, I have now come to the realization that I’m not physically capable of doing my upcoming European/UK tour dates, as I know I couldn’t deal with the travel required. Believe me when I say that the thought of disappointing my fans really FUCKS ME UP, more than you will ever know.



“Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way. My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country.



“I want to thank my family……my band…….my crew……my longtime friends, Judas Priest, and of course, my fans for their endless dedication, loyalty, and support, and for giving me the life that I never ever dreamed I would have.



I love you all…”



Ticket refunds are available at point of purchase.

Osbourne is nominated for four awards at the forthcoming Grammy ceremony in Los Angeles.

Variety will have more on this situation as it develops.