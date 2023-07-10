Ozzy Osbourne Pulls Out of Power Trip Festival: ‘My Body Is Telling Me I’m Just Not Ready Yet’

Ozzy Osbourne has pulled out of the Power Trip festival — the all-hard-rock festival featuring Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, AC/DC, Tool and Iron Maiden, organized by Coachella founders Goldenvoice — for health reasons, the 74-year-old singer announced on Monday. The festival is scheduled to take place Oct. 6-8 in Coachella’s home base of the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio, Calif.

“As painful as this is, I’ve had to make the decision to bow out of performing on Power Trip in October,” Osbourne, who has suffered from a number of health ailments in recent years, wrote on Monday. “My original plan was to return to the stage in the summer of 2024, and when the offer to do this show came in, I optimistically moved forward. Unfortunately, my body is telling me that I’m just not ready yet and I am much too proud to have the first show that I do in nearly five years be half-assed.

“The band that will be replacing me on Power Trip will be announced shortly. They are personal friends of mine and I can promise that you will not be disappointed. Above all, I want to thank my fans, my band, and my crew for their unconditional loyalty and continual support. I love you all and I will see you soon.

God Bless, Ozzy.”

Osbourne’s health has been an ongoing concern and he even announced his retirement from touring earlier this year, although his statement says that he had planned to return to the stage in some capacity next summer. His retirement announcements are also to be taken with a grain of salt: He undertook his first “retirement tour” in 1992. However, in announcing this latest retirement from touring in January — due to a “a major accident, where I damaged my spine” — he left open the possibility of residencies or limited runs of dates, “where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country.” However, he apparently is not ready for such a move yet.

Variety will have more on Osbourne and Power Trip as the situations develop.