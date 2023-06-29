Ozuna Signs With Scooter Braun’s SB Projects, in Partnership with Edgar Andino

Puerto Rican superstar singer Ozuna has signed with Scooter Braun’s SB Projects, in partnership with his longtime manager Edgar Andino, CEO of Andino Marketing Group, the companies announced on Thursday.

Ozuna, one of Latin music’s most popular artists, joins a roster that includes Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, The Kid Laroi and others. Colombian singer J Balvin signed with the company in 2020 but left recently.

“We’ve been following Ozuna’s career for years and we’re excited to be bringing him into the family to work with him and Edgar. Ozuna’s music is unmatched. His ability to work across genres including reggaeton, Latin pop, and more, is phenomenal. With unique songs offering fresh perspective and beautiful sounds, We’re thrilled to amplify his artistry with this partnership,” offered Jennifer McDaniels, President of Management, SB Projects.

For years Andino has played a key role in Ozuna’s rise, including negotiations supporting Ozuna’s inclusion on the 2022 FIFA World Cup soundtrack with his track “Arhbo,” and his subsequent performance of the song at the World Cup’s closing ceremony.

In 2020, Ozuna won his first two Latin Grammys for his collaboration “Yo x Ti, Túx Mí,” with Rosalía, and in 2021 he also took home the Extraordinary Evolution Award at the Latin American Music Awards. In October 2022, he released his fifth solo studio album “OzuTochi followed by his collaboration with Shakira in “Monotonía,” the Biggest Spanish Language Debut on YouTube that same year.

“Working with Ozuna over these past years, one thing is for certain, we always go big,” said Andino. “For us, Scooter and SB Projects align with our vision. They are the perfect partners to help in our continued approach and take Ozuna to the next level of his career. We cannot be more thrilled and cannot wait for everyone to see what we have coming next.”

The deal comes on the heels of Ozuna’s recently released EP “Afro,” featuring Omah Lay and Davido. Next, Ozuna will be heading out on a 16-date European tour this summer in support of the project.