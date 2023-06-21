Orville Peck Postpones Tour Due to Mental and Physical Health Struggles

Orville Peck has postponed the remainder of his “Bronco” tour, a lineup of summer dates across North America that kicked off June 20, due to his declining mental and physical health.

The “Dead of Night” singer shared the news via social media on Wednesday, expressing his regrets and hopes that his fanbase could understand the “incredibly difficult decision.”

“This was one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make, but I’ve come to realize that my current mental and physical health won’t allow me to bring you my best,” Peck wrote in his post. “My fans mean the absolute world to me and I am so incredibly thankful to every single person who has bought a ticket to come and see us play, I do not take it for granted.”

The note continued, “Being on stage is my favourite thing in the world. But I have to take this time to replenish my mind and body so that I can come back stronger and healthier than before, in order to do what I love for many years to come. I truly hope you can understand.”

Summer dates for the Bronco tour started with an opening sold-out show at the Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York and were slated to conclude on Aug. 10 at the Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing Company in New Mexico. Peck was also expected to make stops in Columbus, Cleveland, Asbury Park, Indianapolis, Omaha, Kansas City, and more on his 11-date run.

The Bronco tour was first introduced as a string of concerts that took place last summer and continued earlier this spring. In between, Peck performed at the Coachella, Stagecoach and Boston Calling music festivals. His last headlining tour was in 2021 for his debut album “Pony.”