Omar Apollo, Café Tacvba and More to Receive Honors at 2023 Hispanic Heritage Awards

The Hispanic Heritage Foundation will be honoring Café Tacvba, Omar Apollo and Cesar Conde – the chairman of the NBCUniversal News Group — at the 36th annual Hispanic Heritage Awards on Sept. 7, at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.

The program, set to broadcast nationally on PBS on Sept. 29, will highlight Latin executives and talent across all entertainment fields. The event was created by the White House to celebrate the establishment of Hispanic Heritage Month in the United States, with previous award recipients including such global stars as Ricky Martin, Karol G, Bad Bunny, Becky G, Selena Gomez, J Balvin and Daddy Yankee, among many others.

Apollo is set to be honored with the Inspira award for his contributions as a Latinx role model. After releasing his “Ivory” album last year, Apollo earned a nomination for best new artist at the 2023 Grammy Awards and won the Future Icon award at Variety‘s 2022 Hitmakers event. At HHF, Apollo will also serve as a youth spokesperson for the non-profit’s network of leaders.

“We are thrilled to recognize Omar Apollo with our Inspira Award because he is an authentic role model to youth not only through his tremendous talent as an artist, but also through his representation at the complex intersections where many in our community stand – Latinx, American, LGBTQ and other features that make him such a powerful spokesperson,” said Antonio Tijerino, president and CEO of HHF. “His advocacy and his music are often intertwined, which make for an even louder sound.”

Mexico’s Café Tacvba will receive the Hispanic Heritage Arts award and, like Apollo, is also set to deliver a performance during the ceremony.

“Café Tacvba has been inspiring audiences with their brilliant, eclectic sound for decades since they started in Mexico,” added Tijerno. “We are thrilled to honor this remarkable group of musical visionaries with our Arts Award and we look forward to celebrating Café Tacvba and share our collective cultural pride and achievement at the Kennedy Center and on PBS.”

Conde, chairman of the NBCUniversal News Group — encompassing NBC News, CNBC, MSNBC, NBC News NOW, Telemundo Enterprises and NBCUniversal Local — will be honored for his efforts in establishing future-forward initiatives like NBCU Academy, the journalism training program, which partners with 45 institutions of higher education across the country. Free and accessible to everyone, its goal is to help increase diversity by gender, race, geography, socio-economic background and perspective in the journalism profession.

“Cesar Conde is a special leader, who profoundly understands the value Latinos bring the industry,” said Tijerino. “We are thrilled to recognize how Cesar’s bold vision and meaningful actions have made an impact throughout the journalism profession and, more broadly, the media industry.”

Previously, Conde was Chairman of NBCU International Group and Telemundo Enterprises. Prior to NBCU, Conde was President of Univision Networks. He also served as a White House Fellow for Secretary of State Colin L. Powell from 2002–2003.

Mexican-American family food brand, Siete Family Foods, will also be honored with the Entrepreneurship award and more honorees will be announced soon. The award ceremony will air on PBS and PBS.org on Sep. 29.