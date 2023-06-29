Olivia Rodrigo Gets Bloody as She Tells Off a ‘Fame F—er’ in Video for New Single ‘Vampire’

Olivia Rodrigo gets bloody in the music video for her new single, “Vampire,” a gothic, piano-centric track that tells off a certain “fame fucker.”

The first single from her forthcoming sophomore album “Guts,” “Vampire” begins as a ballad with Rodrigo singing in an ethereal field of flowers. As the song ramps up to the chorus, Rodrigo’s vocals increase in power, singing in her signature belt: “Bloodsucker, fame fucker/ Bleeding me dry like a goddamn vampire.”

The Petra Collins-directed music video then sees Rodrigo get hit by a falling light, as it’s revealed that she is actually performing on stage at an awards show. Suffering from a nasty cut to her shoulder, Rodrigo continues to put on a show as a driving beat kicks in, smearing the blood across her face and white dress in the process.

“You said it was true love/ But wouldn’t that be hard?/ You can’t love anyone/ ‘Cause that would mean you had a heart,” Rodrigo sings in the bridge, accompanied by a pulsing synth. As security tries to escort her off the stage, Rodrigo runs into the streets and ends up levitating into the night sky.

Rodrigo’s first release since her 2021 debut album “Sour,” “Guts” is due Sept. 8 via Geffen Records. “Sour” collaborator Dan Nigro joins the forthcoming “Guts” as a producer, a project that is set to tackle the “growing pains” Rodrigo has experienced since launching into megastardom with her breakout track “Drivers License.”

“I feel like I grew 10 years between the ages of 18 and 20 — it was such an intense period of awkwardness and change,” Rodrigo said in a statement about “Guts.” “I think that’s all just a natural part of growth, and hopefully the album reflects that.”

Watch the official music video below.