Olivia Rodrigo Announces New Song ‘Vampire’ to Kick Off ‘Exciting New Chapter’

Olivia Rodrigo is back with “Vampire,” a brand new single out June 30.

She announced the song on social media, with artwork showcasing a black-and-white profile shot of Rodrigo, wearing two purple bandaids on her neck. The song, via Geffen Records, marks Rodrigo’s first original music since her 2021 breakout album, “Sour.”

According to a press release, “‘Vampire’ is the sound of an artist firmly in control, imbued with a sense of maturity and a bold confidence… With ‘Vampire,’ she is poised to begin an exciting new chapter.” Rodrigo wrote it with her trusted “Sour” collaborator Dan Nigro.

Rodrigo had previously teased new music on social media, uploading a mirror selfie with a calendar marked June 30 with a heart in the background. On May 21, the two-year anniversary of her debut album “Sour,” Rodrigo sent a note to fans via her newsletter: “I’m taking today to reflect on all the amazing things that have happened since ‘Sour’ and looking fORward 2 all the things to come.” (Yes, the “OR 2,” shorthand for her second album, is intentionally capitalized and bolded.)

At the start of June, Rodrigo’s website homepage converted to a timer counting down to June 30.

In an earlier Instagram post, Rodrigo assured fans, “the new stuff is so so so so so close to being done I pinky promise.”

Rodrigo reunited with “Sour” producer Nigro for her sophomore effort, telling Billboard last year, “We have such a good groove together. We are always sharing ideas back-and-forth and have been carving out time to work together in the studio. I trust him so much and really enjoy the music we’ve been making.”

Rodrigo also confirmed that, as was the case with “Sour,” she continues to write music in her bedroom.

More recently, Rodrigo posted a clip to Instagram Stories of her and Nigro working on an unreleased piano-based track.

In 2022, Rodrigo won three Grammy awards for best new artist, pop vocal album with “Sour” and song of the year with “Drivers License,” the breakout singalong ballad that launched her to pop stardom.