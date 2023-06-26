Olivia Rodrigo Announces Sophomore Album, ‘Guts,’ Coming in September

Olivia Rodrigo has revealed that her sophomore album, titled “Guts,” will be released on Sept. 8 via Geffen Records.

The news follows the announcement of the album’s first single, “Vampire,” which comes out June 30. Rodrigo’s first album, “Sour,” earned the former Disney star three Grammys and went four-times platinum, becoming the longest-running debut album of the 21st century in the Billboard 200 chart. Rodrigo’s “Sour” collaborator Daniel Nigro returned to produce “Guts.”

“For me, this album is about growing pains and trying to figure out who I am at this point in my life,” Rodrigo said in a statement. “I feel like I grew 10 years between the ages of 18 and 20 — it was such an intense period of awkwardness and change. I think that’s all just a natural part of growth, and hopefully the album reflects that.”

Fans have been eagerly anticipating new music from Rodrigo, who hasn’t released any new material since “Sour” dropped in May 2021. With the precedent set by her soul-baring first single “Drivers License,” which came out when she was only 17 years old, Rodrigo has become known for her unflinchingly honest songwriting. In a cover story with Variety in August 2021, Rodrigo opened up about what drives her to be so candid about her emotions.

“I definitely talked about my deepest, darkest secrets and insecurities on ‘Sour’ — which is sort of strange to be like, ‘Here, you guys can have this. Anyone who wants to listen to it can listen to it,’” Rodrigo said. “But it’s really empowering when it comes out, and it’s been really awesome for me to see people resonate with that vulnerability and relate to it.”

See Rodrigo’s announcement post and the album art below.