Ohana Festival Announces Foo Fighters, Killers, Haim, the Chicks and (of Course) Eddie Vedder for 2023 Lineup

The Eddie Vedder-founded Ohana Festival in southern California will again feature the Pearl Jam frontman as one of the top attractions in 2023, as is customary, along with a heavy-hitting selection of rock names in the top slots and an eclectic lineup for the undercard slots. The Killers and Foo Fighters join Vedder as the headliners for the three-day festival, taking place Sept. 29-Oct. 1 at Doheny State Beach in Doheny Point.

Haim, the Chicks and the Pretenders are the second-billed acts across the three days. Other marquee attractions in the idyllic beachside setting will include Father John Misty, the War on Drugs, Japanese Breakfast, Goose and Rainbow Kitten Surprise.

Single-day tickets are available as well as three-day passes for both the GA and VIP areas. The annual gathering, which Variety has called “the best-curated boutique festival in America,” will have three on-sale dates. A Ten Club presale for the Pearl Jam hardcore went on sale Tuesday morning concurrent with the announcement lineup; an SMS presale goes on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. Remaining tickets go on sale that same day, Thursday, at noon.

The lineup is rounded out by Lucius, the Backseat Lovers, Charley Crockett, Glen Hansard, Lucius, Thee Sacred Souls, Suki Waterhouse, Franc Moody, Hermanos Gutiérrez, Amos Lee, Dehd, Shame, Dhani Harrison, Brooks Nielsen, Lido Pimienta, Danielle Ponder, Trousdale, Talk, Wunderhorse, Big Joanie, the Aquadolls, the Alive and Emma Routhier.

For Haim and their fans, it will be a welcome second chance at being one of the main draws for an Ohana Fest. In 2022, the SoCal band was announced for one of the top slots at what was to be a second weekend at the beach, but that bonus weekend was canceled. The group will hit Ohana the month after being seen in another high-profile slot in the area, opening for Taylor Swift at SoFi Stadium in August.

Almost simultaneous with the announcement that Foo Fighters will headline Ohana Festival came news that the group has booked six additional shows for its summer/fall tour, in Phoenix, El Paso, Salt Lake City, Spokane, Virginia Beach and Stateline, Nevada.

Last year’s Ohana Festival also had Vedder as a headliner, with Stevie Nicks and Pink as fellow nightly toppers, along with appearances from Jack White, Billy Strings and St. Vincent.

Tickets and further information can be found at ohanafest.com.