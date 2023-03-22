Offset Teases Song Containing Posthumous Takeoff Verse

In the midst of Offset’s new album ramp-up, the rapper has shared a song snippet containing a posthumous verse from the late Migos member Takeoff.

In the nearly one-minute clip uploaded to Offset’s Instagram stories on March 20, Takeoff — who was shot and killed in Houston last November — can be heard rapping alongside American rapper Icewear Vezzo, who is signed to Migos’ former Atlanta-based label Quality Control. (Quality Control was acquired by HYBE America earlier this year)

Meanwhile, Offset can be seen smiling while listening to the track in a car, and bopping his head along to the boastful verses that flex nice clothes, cars and “ice” (jewelry), which Offset nods to by zooming in on his diamond earring.

Though it’s unclear whether or not the song will appear as part of Offset’s album, or if it will ever see a release date, the clip was enough to stir up online chatter and excitement. Takeoff was last posthumously featured on the track “Feel the Fiyaaaah,” alongside A$AP Rocky, for Metro Boomin’s chart-topping “Heroes and Villians.”

Fans have been anxiously awaiting the follow-up to Offset’s 2019 record “Father of 4.” The rapper’s forthcoming sophomore album was slated to be released after Takeoff’s and Quavo’s October 2022 album “Only Built For Infinity Links,” but was shelved by Offset following the death of Takeoff.

At the time of this article’s publication, a new release date has yet to be announced but the same day Offset dropped the teaser, he uploaded a photo of himself to Twitter and wrote in the caption “Album Mode…can’t wait.”

Quavo most recently honored Takeoff with a track called “Without You” which dropped in January, and later performed for the Grammy Awards. That same night, allegations of a heated backstage dispute between Quavo and Offset made the rounds online, however, Offset later sent out a tweet that denied those rumors.