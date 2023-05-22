Ntertain Studios Partners With Audio Up to Launch Original Latin Podcast Programming and More (EXCLUSIVE)

Lex Borrero and Tommy Mottola’s Ntertain Studios have entered a new multi-year partnership with Audio Up Media to develop and acquire original content. Under the new deal, Ntertain will offer a diverse lineup of original Latin podcast programming, with extensions into music, TV and film development.

“Our goal is to be the one-stop destination for any Latin talent wanting to develop a podcast and use their IP for additional transmedia opportunities. This venture allows us to continue to reshape the face of Latin content while continuing to impact with our creativity,” said Borrero in a statement.

Today the company simultaneously announces its first few projects, including a kid-friendly series featuring original music from reggaeton artists, and another titled “Anthem,” which pairs professional athletes with their favorite artists to help create their on-field walk-out music.

Ntertain and Audio Up are also currently working on a scripted thriller, “El Fin del Mundo,” that is a retelling of Orson Welles’ notorious “War of the Worlds” radio broadcast. The original series will be developed for both podcast and streaming simultaneously.

“I’m extremely excited about this partnership, they are the best at what they do” Audio Up CEO Jared Gutstadt adds. “We have a great array of ideas, but I am particularly excited about our format called Anthems. This is going to be a game changer for music discovery and brands across all these projects. Having previously worked in the sports world, I know that there is a place for this in non-traditional brand advertising and media.”

Gutstadt’s previous work includes writing tunes for the Miami Marlins with DJ Khaled and Nicky Jam, composing a Fox Sports theme with Lil Wayne, a UFC anthem with G-Eazy and a song with Steven Tyler for Pro Bull Riding.

Ntertain Studios were founded in March 2021 by Borrero, whose presence in Latin entertainment also includes the label Neon16 — home to top artists and producers Tainy, Yandel and Alvaro Diaz, to name a few. In the last year, Ntertain premiered several shows including the company’s first series “Los Montaner,” on Disney+, and the Spanish-language talent show La Firma.

“I think for a long time in Hollywood, which is part of the growth of any industry, you had your standard stereotypical Latin. There’s this huge space and we’re starting to see more and more of it be filled,” Borrero told Variety last summer. “I felt that the moment I could find an opportunity in the visual and production world, where I can tell a story that would be impactful, I was going to go after it.”