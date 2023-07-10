Noel Gallagher’s Concert in Saratoga Evacuated Due to Bomb Threat

A bomb threat stopped Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds concert at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) in New York on July 8. Fans were ordered to evacuate the venue directly after the first two opening acts, Metric and Garbage, had wrapped their sets earlier that night.

Before Gallagher stepped foot on stage, concert-goers were ordered by the venue to leave the premises in response to the threat. “At this time, we will need to evacuate the venue. We ask you to calmly proceed to the nearest exit,” the venue ordered via a jumbo screen during the show. “Please follow directions of staff and police officers. For the safety of everyone, please do not rush or push. Thank you for your cooperation.” No injuries were reported.

The New York State Park Police said the move was made “out of an abundance of caution,” and confirmed the event “was suspended ‪at 9:40 pm and concert attendees were evacuated without incident. K9s completed a sweep of the venue after the crowd exited, with negative results. This incident is under investigation.‬ This case will be investigated as, Making a Terroristic Threat, a Class D Felony.”

There have been no further updates on where or when the bomb threat was made at the venue. Gallagher has yet to address the evacuation but Garbage, who was able to perform before the crowd dispersed, tweeted: “We have no idea what happened tonight. We were just all evacuated and we were concerned for everyone !!! I’m sorry we have no real information. We were just told there was an emergency evacuation!!!!”

Both Garbage and Metric are on to support the remainder of Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds’ tour with their next stop being on July 13 in Columbia, Maryland. The North American tour will close on July 15 in Boston, Massachusetts.